This 4K Samsung IPS Monitor is $260 at Best Buy

It's almost time for Black Friday! For us at Tom's Hardware, that means it's time to round up all the best deals on tech we can find.

If you're looking for the best deals on monitors , you're in luck. Today we're sharing a discount on this 28-inch 4K IPS monitor from Samsung, which is now just $259 at Best Buy. Be sure to check out our list of best gaming monitors for 2020 to see how it stacks up in today's market.

Samsung - UR55 Series 28-inch: was $349, now $259 @BestBuy

The UR55 is currently discounted to just $259 from its usual price of $349. It spans 28-inches across and has a 4K UHD IPS panel.View Deal

This UR55 from Samsung features a 28-inch IPS panel. It also supports AMD FreeSync—designed to reduce screen tearing while gaming and rendering 3D graphics.

This model has a 4K resolution @60Hz, which measures in at 3840 x 2160. According to the specs, it has a response time of 4ms.

It also has two HDMI ports for input and can be easily mounted to a wall or arm using a 75mm x 75mm VESA wall mount.

