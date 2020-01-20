What Is 5K Resolution? A Basic Definition

27-inch iMac with a 5K display. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

5K is a display resolution measuring 5120 x 2880 pixels. Resolution explains how many pixels a display, like a PC monitor or laptop screen, has in length x width format. The more pixels, the sharper the image looks.

In the world of computing, there aren't 5K laptops ready yet, but there are a few 5K desktop displays. For example, Apple's 27-inch iMac Pro all-in-one PC and LG's 27-inch Ultrafine 5K monitor output at 5120 x 2880.

So who needs 5K resolution with their PC? Few games benefit from running at that high of a resolution. You'll need a powerful graphics card to power 5K, and both of the 5K displays mentioned target creative professionals. So unless you fit that category, you can probably be satisfied with a lower-resolution screen.

Common Monitor Resolutions

