What Is 5K Resolution? A Basic Definition

5K is a display resolution measuring 5120 x 2880 pixels. Resolution explains how many pixels a display, like a PC monitor or laptop screen, has in length x width format. The more pixels, the sharper the image looks.
In the world of computing, there aren't 5K laptops ready yet, but there are a few 5K desktop displays. For example, Apple's 27-inch iMac Pro all-in-one PC and LG's 27-inch Ultrafine 5K monitor output at 5120 x 2880.
So who needs 5K resolution with their PC? Few games benefit from running at that high of a resolution. You'll need a powerful graphics card to power 5K, and both of the 5K displays mentioned target creative professionals. So unless you fit that category, you can probably be satisfied with a lower-resolution screen.
Common Monitor Resolutions
|5K
|5120 x 2880
|4K
|3840 x 2160 (typical monitor resolution); 4096 x 2160 (official cinema resolution)
|Ultra HD (UHD)
|3840 x 2160
|QHD aka WQHD aka 1440p
|2560 x 1440
|2K
|2560 x 1440 (typical monitor resolution); 2048 x 1080 (official cinema resolution)
|WUXGA
|1920 x 1200
|Full HD aka FHD aka 1080p
|1920 x 1080
|HD aka 720p
|1280 x 720
