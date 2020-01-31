AMD’s Ryzen 5 3600 Six Core CPU Falls to Just £160 (20% Off)

All the CPU you'll ever need for under £160? That'll be the AMD Ryzen 3600, now available from Amazon for just £159.98, down from £199. What a deal.

The Ryzen 5 3600, of course, is one of AMD's latest third-gen Ryzen chips based on the awesome Zen 2 CPU architecture. This particular chip packs six cores and supports 12 software threads in parallel for fabulous all-round performance.

As for the speeds and feeds, this is the entry-level Ryzen 3000 CPU, but still boasts a 3.6Ghz baseclock and a maximum Turbo speed of 4.2GHz. Factor in Zen 2's strong per core and per clock performance and you have a CPU that's great for everything from video encoding to gaming.

Specifications

Base/Turbo Clock 3.6 / 4.3 GHz Cores/Threads 6 / 12 Lithography 7nm Cache 32MB Memory Support 128GB DDR4 @ 3200 MHz Memory Channels 2 Max PCIe Lanes 16 + 4 Integrated Graphics N/A TDP 65W

The price even includes AMD's Wraith cooler, which will help shave off a few pounds from a new PC build so long as you aren't looking to maximise performance with extreme overclocking with Ryzen Master. That said, while this chip is indeed unlocked, like every Ryzen 3000 desktop processor, the one thing AMD's Ryzen CPUs do not excel at is overclocking. But then with such good performance at factory clockspeeds, that's not a major shortcoming.

What's more, as a third-gen Ryzen CPU, it supports PCI Express Gen 4, for the fastest possible interface for both graphics and storage. That's a feature no Intel desktop CPU can offer at any price, let alone under £160.

If the Ryzen 3600 isn't quite right for you, check out our guide to the best CPUs currently available. You can also head over here to scope out the best motherboards to go with your new bargain six-core CPU.