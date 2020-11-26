Cheap Ray Tracing: Acer Nitro 5 with RTX 2060 Now $799

If you've been paying attention to the graphics card market lately, you'll know how difficult and expensive it is to buy any Nvidia RTX-enabled card. Even the base model RTX 2060, the lowest-end GPU you can get for ray tracing, is sometimes sold out and pricey, hovering around the $350 range.

So it's a really tremendous Black Friday laptop deal now that you can score an Acer Nitro 5 laptop with RTX 2060 graphics and a slew of other amenities for just $799 at Walmart. This configuration also sports a 15.6-inch, 144 Hz screen, 16GB of RAM, an Intel Core i5 CPU, and dual storage: a 256GB SSD and 1TB hard drive.

Acer Nitro 5 with RTX 2060, 144 Hz: was $1099, now $799 at Walmart

This 15.6-inch gaming rig is ready to play games that have ray tracing thanks to its RTX 2060 GPU. It also has a 144 Hz, 1080 display, Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and both a 256GB SSD and a 1TB hard drive.View Deal

With that kind of firepower under the hood, you can easily exceed the Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements and get great shadows and lighting effects in the most anticipated game of the year. You can also enjoy ray-tracing-enabled games like Battlefield V, Fortnite, and, yes, Minecraft RTX.

The 144 Hz, 1080p screen ensures that, no matter how many frames the graphics card pumps out, you should be able to view them without tearing or ghosting. This Acer Nitro 5 also has Wi-Fi 6 so it's compatible with the latest and fastest routers.

For more savings, check our list of best Black Friday laptop deals, best Black Friday deals overall, best Black Friday monitor deals, best Black Friday SSD deals, best Black Friday CPU deals, best Black Friday graphics card deals, best Black Friday gaming PC deals and best Black Friday Raspberry Pi deals.