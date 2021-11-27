Best Alienware Aurora R12 Cyber Monday Deals: Save $600 on RTX 3060 Ti

The best Alienware Aurora R12 Cyber Monday deals start now across the whole range of powerful RTX 30-series gaming PCs.

And for this year, the deals are going to be even better. You may have seen that Alienware has introduced a redesigned Aurora for its 25th anniversary . That means you can expect to see some larger savings, as Dell clears out the shelf space for its new machines.

Looking beyond the powerful spec sheets of the R12 configurations, there’s a lot to love about this system — sharing a lot in common with the Alienware Aurora R11 , which as you can tell from our 4-star review, we rather liked.

The sleek, uniquely designed chassis with subtle RGB lighting is purpose-built to maximize airflow and be easy to open. It is also impressively versatile too, thanks to the massive range of I/O on the back.

Plus, you’re getting great, powerful and (importantly) durable components inside, such as the liquid-cooled 11th Gen Intel CPU, RTX 30-series graphics, XMP DDR4 memory and 80 Plus Gold-rated PSUs.

This makes the Aurora R12 a good system for both system-intensive work and playing the latest games at their best. For more offers, take a look at our best Cyber Monday Dell and Alienware deals, but scroll down for the best offers on this specific PC.

Alienware Aurora R12 Cyber Monday Deals

Alienware Aurora R12 (RTX 3060): was $1,839, now $1,289 at Dell Alienware Aurora R12 (RTX 3060): was $1,839, now $1,289 at Dell

This configuration sports an Intel Core i7-11700F CPU, RTX 3060 GPU with 12GB GDDR6 video memory, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB NVMe SSD.

Alienware Aurora R12 (RTX 3060 Ti, Core i7, 16GB): was $1979, now $1399 at Dell Alienware Aurora R12 (RTX 3060 Ti, Core i7, 16GB): was $1979, now $1399 at Dell

This configuration of the Aurora R12 comes with a Core i7-11700F CPU, RTX 3060 Ti graphics, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Alienware Aurora R12 (RTX 3060 Ti): was $1,979, now $1,371 at Dell Alienware Aurora R12 (RTX 3060 Ti): was $1,979, now $1,371 at Dell

Same CPU, same capacity of RAM, but with double the storage and an RTX 3060 Ti GPU instead.

Best Cyber Monday Alienware Aurora deals

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 (RTX 3060): was $1,709, now $1,322 at Dell Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 (RTX 3060): was $1,709, now $1,322 at Dell

This configuration sports an AMD Ryzen 7 5800 CPU, RTX 3060 GPU with 12GB GDDR6 video memory, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD.

