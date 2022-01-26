How is This Alienware Aurora Desktop With RTX 3060 Still so Cheap? Real Deals

Trending

You can still get nearly $600 off this Alienware desktop

Today's a good day for gamers, as you can pick up this Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition PC with RTX 3060 and AMD Ryzen 5800 CPU for just $1,234 after a huge discount.

Last week, we reported on this huge $565 saving, which is only possible thanks to a secret discount code. Normally, with Dell deals, they're here today and gone tomorrow, so color us surprised when we saw this was still available!

Not only that, but you can save big on Samsung's impressive Odyssey G5 monitor, get $500 off the MSI GP66 Leopard with RTX 3080 and much more.

TL;DR — Today’s best deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition: was $1,799, now $1,234 at Dell with code TRAVISSAVE10Q4

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition: was $1,799, now $1,234 at Dell with code TRAVISSAVE10Q4
Use this secret discount code to get this powerful configuration of Alienware’s Ryzen-armed Aurora at its lowest ever price. This comes packed with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800 CPU, RTX 3060 GPU with 12GB GDDR6 video memory, 16GB DDR4 XMP RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Samsung 34-Inch Odyssey G5: was $629, now $549 @ Newegg with $10 gift card

Samsung 34-Inch Odyssey G5: was $629, now $549 @ Newegg with $10 gift card
Samsung's Odyssey series is frequently on our Best Gaming Monitors page. This particular discounted model from 2020 offers a 165 Hz, 3440 x 1440 VA panel in the 21:9 aspect ratio. 

Gigabyte M27Q 27-inch gaming monitor: was $359.99, now $299.99 at Newegg with code SFLBN2622

Gigabyte M27Q 27-inch gaming monitor: was $359.99, now $299.99 at Newegg with code SFLBN2622
This 27-inch gaming monitor features a QHD resolution with a buttery smooth 170Hz refresh rate, adaptive sync for smooth variable refresh rate gameplay, a wide DCI-P3 color gamut, low input lag and HDR.

MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop: was $2,299, now $1,999 at Newegg with rebate

MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop: was $2,299, now $1,999 at Newegg with rebate
This configuration offers a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate, alongside an Intel Core i7-10870H CPU, RTX 3080 GPU with Max-Q tech, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. 

Ryzen 5 5600G CPU:  was $329, now $219 at Amazon

Ryzen 5 5600G CPU: was $329, now $219 at Amazon
The Ryzen 5 5600G is an 6-core/12-thread Zen 3 APU with an integrated Vega 8 GPU. It has a base clock of 3.9 GHz and a 4.4 GHz boost clock. It's a performance bargain for eSports gamers.

Looking for more deals?

Jason England
Jason England

Jason is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware — bringing a decade of tech and gaming journalism to the role. He specializes in making sure you never pay more than you should for PC components and tech! He has previously written for other publications like Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus and in his spare time, you'll find him looking for good dogs to pet or eating pizza in his home town of Nottingham, UK.
