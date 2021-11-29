Alienware's RTX 3080 Ti Desktop is $590 off for Cyber Monday

It seems like the component shortage has been going on forever now. While we at Tom's Hardware know how much people loving building their own PCs, one of the easiest ways to get GPU right now is to consider a prebuilt, such as one of the best gaming PCs.



For Cyber Monday, Alienware has a configuration of the Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900 and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti for $500 off, running you $2,699.99.

This configuration of the Alienware Aurora R10 features an AMD Ryzen 9 5900, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, 1TB NVMe SSD and 32GB of RAM. It's $590 cheaper than usual for Cyber Monday.

This configuration comes with a 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD and 32GB of RAM. It comes in a white chassis that is also outfitted with a 1000W power supply and liquid cooling for the CPU. When we reviewed a different model of the R10, we found that while we appreciated the small design and the powerful components, the system could use improved cooling, and that it is quite loud.



Depending on the state of your current rig, buying a new PC for its graphics card may be tempting, though selling off the other components is a job of its own, and you may not get your money back. At least you can use the full rig to play games.



