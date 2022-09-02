Labor Day Discount Brings AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800X3D Down to its Lowest Price Ever, $365: Real Deals

Having already covered a price drop on the 5800X3D this week, it's a surprise to see its price fall even further. But, thanks to a Labor Day sale (and looming Ryzen 7000 availability), you can now pick up AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X3D on eBay (via seller Antonline) for just $365 (opens in new tab) , thanks to a 15% Labor Day discount. One of the best gaming CPUs (opens in new tab) just got a lot more attractive at this price and is a fantastic upgrade for an older AM4 gaming system.

Gigabytes 48-Inch Aorus FO48U 4K OLED monitor is available for a staggeringly low price of $599 (opens in new tab) at the moment from Newegg if you apply the $100 promo code LDYBW2236 at the checkout and make use of the $200 rebate option. Although I'm not a fan of rebates, sometimes it's worth the effort for savings like this. Check out our review of the Aorus FO48U (opens in new tab) and see why we thought it worthy of an Editors Choice award.

Power up your rig with an EVGA 220 P2 SuperNOVA 650W modular PSU for $69 (opens in new tab). This 80 Plus Platinum-rated PSU is a superb pick for a new system build at this price.

(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D: was $449, now $365 at eBay via Antonline (opens in new tab)

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D uses eight cores and 16-threads with a max boost clock of up to 4.5GHz. What makes this chip different is a new 3D-stacked SRAM technology that employs a total of 96MB of L3 cache to give the 5800X3D amazing gaming performance.

(opens in new tab) Aorus FO48U 4K OLED 48-Inch: was $1,499, now $599 at Newegg with promo code and rebate (opens in new tab)

This 48-inch 4K OLED monitor with 120Hz Refresh Rate, 1ms (GTG) Response Time, HDMI 2.1, and support for FreeSync Premium is on sale for a fantastic price. Other features include 10-bit color / 98% DCI-P3 / 130% sRGB, and a KVM feature with USB Type-C to control multiple devices. Check out our Aorus FO48U review (opens in new tab) to see why we gave it our Editors choice award.

(opens in new tab) EVGA 220 P2 SuperNOVA 650W Modular PSU: was $179, now $69 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

EVGA's modular SuperNOVA PSU features a 650W output and modular cabling for less clutter and better airflow inside your case. This unit is 80 PLUS platinum certified and comes with EVGA's 10-year manufacturer's warranty for peace of mind.

(opens in new tab) HyperX Cloud Core Wireless Gaming Headset: was $99, now $49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

With durable aluminum construction and comfortable memory foam ear cushions, the HyperX Cloud core comes from a stable of great headsets. The Cloud Core itself offers a 20-hour battery life and a wireless connection over a 2.4GHz frequency. The mic is also detachable if you just want to listen to music.

(opens in new tab) Corsair Vengeance 32GB DDR5 5600MHz RAM: was $229, now $166 at Newegg with promo code (opens in new tab)

Coming in 2x 16GB sticks of RAM this DDR5 Corsair Vengeance RAM kit offers Intel custom XMP 3.0 profiles, a CAS latency of 36 and 36-36-36-76 timings.

