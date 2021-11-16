Best AMD Ryzen 7 5800X Black Friday Deals 2021

Serving as a step up from the Ryzen 5 5600X in AMD's mainstream desktop processor family, the Ryzen 7 5800X packs a potent punch and is a perfect fit for the best X570 motherboards on the market. In addition, thanks to its Zen 3 architecture, the Ryzen 7 5800X boasts a roughly 19-percent uplift in instructions per clock (IPC) over its Zen 2-based counterpart.

However, we should mention that when it comes to gaming, the Ryzen 7 5800X doesn't far outpace the value-priced Ryzen 5 5600X. But those two extra cores do come in handy in highly-threaded applications. So, choose carefully when selecting the right CPU for your overall gaming and productivity needs.

Like its upper-crust family members -– namely the Ryzen 9 5950X and Ryzen 9 5900X –- the Ryzen 7 5800X doesn't come with a cooler in the box. So be sure also to find room in your budget for one of the best CPU coolers if you plan to overclock this chip. Also, keep in mind that the Ryzen 9 5800X doesn't have integrated graphics, although we suspect that many of you will be opting for a discrete graphics card (if you can find one in stock).

The Ryzen 7 5800X is an 8-core/16-thread processor with a base clock of 3.8 GHz and a boost frequency of 4.7 GHz. In addition, it features 32MB of L3 cache and a thermal design power (TDP) of 105 watts.

