Best AMD Ryzen 7 5800X Black Friday Deals 2021

Here are the best deals on the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X for Black Friday.

Ryzen 7 5800X
Serving as a step up from the Ryzen 5 5600X in AMD's mainstream desktop processor family, the Ryzen 7 5800X packs a potent punch and is a perfect fit for the best X570 motherboards on the market. In addition, thanks to its Zen 3 architecture, the Ryzen 7 5800X boasts a roughly 19-percent uplift in instructions per clock (IPC) over its Zen 2-based counterpart.

However, we should mention that when it comes to gaming, the Ryzen 7 5800X doesn't far outpace the value-priced Ryzen 5 5600X. But those two extra cores do come in handy in highly-threaded applications. So, choose carefully when selecting the right CPU for your overall gaming and productivity needs. 

Like its upper-crust family members -– namely the Ryzen 9 5950X and Ryzen 9 5900X –- the Ryzen 7 5800X doesn't come with a cooler in the box. So be sure also to find room in your budget for one of the best CPU coolers if you plan to overclock this chip. Also, keep in mind that the Ryzen 9 5800X doesn't have integrated graphics, although we suspect that many of you will be opting for a discrete graphics card (if you can find one in stock).

The Ryzen 7 5800X is an 8-core/16-thread processor with a base clock of 3.8 GHz and a boost frequency of 4.7 GHz. In addition, it features 32MB of L3 cache and a thermal design power (TDP) of 105 watts.

Brandon Hill is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware. He has written about PC and Mac tech since the late 1990s with bylines at AnandTech, DailyTech, and Hot Hardware. When he is not consuming copious amounts of tech news, he can be found enjoying the NC mountains or the beach with his wife and two sons.
