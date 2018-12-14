Deal: AMD’s 12-Thread Ryzen 5 2600X Drops to $179

AMD’s six-core, 12-thread Ryzen 5 2600X is a great all-around CPU for tasks like gaming (where its ability to boost up to 4.2GHz helps) and video editing (where all those threads make for shorter rendering times). In fact, the 2600X is the CPU in my primary home PC, so I can attest to its abilities personally. It also comes with a Wraith Spire cooler in the box that’s surprisingly capable.

Get an AMD Ryzen 5 2600X CPU for $179, $50 off MSRP.

Today, Ebay is selling the 2600X for $179. That’s $50 off the $229 MSRP and the lowest price we’ve seen yet. When paired with a low-cost B350 or B450 motherboard (I’ve had good luck there with ASRock’s Pro4 boards which start under $80), you could have the basis for a surprisingly powerful PC for just over $250. With SSD prices continuing to fall, it’s a great time to build a new PC. And this discounted Ryzen 5 2600X is a great place to start.

