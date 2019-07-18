AMD's Threadripper 2950X Is on Sale for Just $665

Oh, it's a good day to be a PC enthusiast huh? $500 for an AMD Threadripper 2950X, and you’re spoiled for choice on where to buy it as well! This workstation part represents the second generation of Ryzen’s fantastic Threadripper lineup, complete with memory optimizations and higher clock speeds, along with all of the brilliance that makes Threadripper, and AMD’s server parts, EPYC, great.

AMD’s Threadripper 2950X represents the company’s answer to those looking for a capable professional part, that could stream content, render video, and output media just as well as it could game. With improvements to memory latency, and the manufacturing node being shifted into 12nm, second gen Threadripper saw vast improvements in contrast to its pioneering first gen siblings.

What you get with AMD’s Threadripper 2950X, is 16 cores and 32 threads, along with 32MB of L3 cache, quad channel memory support up to 2,933 MHz, a TDP of 180W, and more importantly access to no less than 64 PCIe 3.0 lanes, meaning you can run as many M.2 PCIe SSDs and GPUs as you’d like.

Pure HEDT Performance

Performance wise, this thing packs a punch in both synthetic and real world testing. It manages 3,500 points in CineBench R15 at stock, putting it well above the Intel Core i9-7980XE (a processor that costs well over three times as much at $1,799 at this point), a respectable 179 points in the single core tests, and achieves an impressive score of 477 seconds in our HandBrake x264 compression test.

Of course in game, Threadripper does fall a little short in contrast to the Intel competition, although less than you might think compared to other workstation chips. At 1080p in Far Cry 5 on the ultra preset, you can expect an average of around 98.2 fps, versus the 7960X’s 101, GTA V you’ll net 88.3 fps versus 91.9 fps on the Intel Core i9-7900X, and in Middle Earth: Shadow of War, the 2950X actually comes out on top, with the stock chip getting 96.2 fps on average, versus the 7960X’s 91.9 fps. Check out our full Threadripper 2950X review here.

Right now, if all you need is brute force in rendering tasks and computational prowess, the AMD Threadripper 2950X, specifically this deal, is by far the best value chip you can get. Even with the launch of Ryzen third gen the best you can get at that price point is the AMD Ryzen 9 3900X, and yet you’ll still also lose four cores, eight threads, and have to drop some serious cash on investing in a new motherboard to get the most out of that system too.

