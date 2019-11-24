Asus TUF 15.6" Gaming Laptop On Sale For $579

Black Friday is an excellent time to find a nice gaming laptop on a budget. Today's biggest gaming titles have demanding spec requirements—a good graphics card and a reliable processor is a must. This 15.6" Asus machine more than hits the mark as one of the best deals we've found so far on gaming laptops.

Spec Asus 15.6" Gaming Laptop Model FX505GT-BI5N7 CPU Intel Core i5 RAM 8 GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Keyboard RBG / Num Pad Screen Size 15.6" Internal Storage 512 GB

The laptop comes pre-loaded with Windows 10. It features an RGB backlit keyboard which can be programmed using the TUF Aura Core panel. You'll find an HDMI port on the side for a possible second display output.

This laptop is definitely ideal for gaming and other high-demand media software like Photoshop. The GeForce GTX 1650 GPU and Core i5 processor really come together to make this deal stand out. If you're looking for a high-performance gaming laptop on a budget, you should check out this Asus gaming laptop deal while it lasts. It usually retails for over $700 but is available right now on Best Buy for just $579.