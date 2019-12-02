A TUF Deal to Beat: Asus Ryzen 5, GTX 1650 Laptop With 120Hz IPS Screen Drops to $599

High-refresh screens and budget gaming laptop deals don’t usually go together. But this Cyber Monday , you can get a 15-inch Asus TUF FX505DT with a Ryzen 5 3550H CPU, Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics, 8GB of RAM/256GB of PCIe SSD storage and a 120Hz IPS 1080p display for just $599, $100 of the normal price.

The TUF FX505DT weighs 4.85 pounds, and Asus advertises the keyboard as being MIL-STD 810G tested for durability. The chassis is plastic rather than metal. But given the price, that’s not surprising.

This budget-priced gamer also includes an RGB keyboard, 802.11AC Wi-Fi, and fairly slim bezels. In general, you won’t get quite as good CPU performance for productivity tasks as you would with a competing Intel processor, and battery life will likely be shorter. But in a gaming laptop that you’ll want to run plugged in most of the time, which you won’t likely be taxing with high-end productivity tasks on the regular, the Ryzen CPU in this laptop should more than suffice.