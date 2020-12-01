Asus TUF Gaming B550 Plus Motherboard Only $135 at Amazon

The Asus TUF Gaming B550 Plus motherboard is marked down from it's recommended price of $169 to just $135. This offer comes just in time for Cyber Monday but will expire by tomorrow.

ASUS TUF Gaming B550-PLUS: was $169, now $135 at Amazon

This motherboard has an ATX form factor and features the AM4 socket. As the name suggests, it's designed to use the AMD-B550 chipset. If you want to use a Zen 3 processor, you will likely need to update the BIOS, but the board does support both Ryzen 3000 and Ryzen 5000 processors.

This board also supports 128GB of DDR4-4600 via four dual-channel slots. It features both an HDMI port and a DisplayPort, so you're good to go with AMD's capable APUs, though it would be wise to double-check the support matrix. If you like a little flare with your PC, you may appreciate this board's RGB LED support.

Visit the Asus TUF B550 Plus gaming motherboard product page for more details and checkout options.

