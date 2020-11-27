This $699 AMD-Powered Asus ZenBook has 16GB of RAM

If you've had your eye out for a powerful laptop at a fair price, check out this deal on the Asus ZenBook 14 ultra-slim laptop. Its processor is a previous-generation AMD Ryzen R7-3700U, but with 16GB of RAM and a roomy 1TB PCIe SSD, it's ready for some serious work.

ASUS ZenBook 14 Ultra-Slim Laptop: was $899, now $699 @Newegg

To redeem this deal, you will need to use promo code BFRDAY73. It has a 14-inch 1080p screen, an AMD R7-3700U CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.View Deal

This model of the ZenBook 14 has a Full-HD screen, measuring in at 14-inches. It has an AMD R7-3700U processor and an ample 16GB of DDR4. For storage, it has a 1TB PCIe SSD.

This laptop was designed with mobility in mind, weighing just 2.9 lbs and supporting 802.11ac Wi-Fi. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on this edition of the ZenBook since it's release.

Visit the Asus ZenBook 14 ultra-slim laptop product page on Newegg for more details and checkout options. Don't forget promo code BFRDAY73 at checkout.