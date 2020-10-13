Asus ZenBook Duo Hits Lowest Price Ever on Prime Day

Our favorite dual-screen laptop, the Asus ZenBook Duo UX481, is at its lowest price ever during Prime Day. It's $999.99 with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.



The laptop, which currently sits on our page of the best ultrabooks and premium laptops, is thin and light for a machine with two screens and has intuitive software. We were also surprised by the battery life.

Asus ZenBook Duo UX481: was $1,300, now $999.99 @ Amazon

The configuration of the ZenBook Duo UX481 with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is at its lowest price for Prime Day. It's a 14-inch laptop, while the second screen is 12.6 inches diagonally.

This dual-screen notebook has a 14-inch primary screen, while the ScreePad Plus secondary display is 12.6 inches. The laptop is powered by an Intel Core i7-10510U "Comet Lake" processor.