Gaming Laptop Deal Cuts $400 off Asus' Sleek ROG Zephyrus

The Asus ROG Zephyrus M GU502, which packs a GTX 1660 Ti graphics card and a 9th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU into a 0.7-inch-thick laptop, is currently $400 off on Newegg, bringing it down to $1,299.99. That’s 24% of its usual $1,699.99 cost. Hurry though because this sale only lasts for the next 10 hours.

Coming in at 4.2 pounds, the Zephyrus M GU502 sports gaming capabilities on the higher end of what Nvidia’s GTX cards can put out, backed by Intel i7 processing power. It also has 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB PCIe SSD for storage and a 15.6 inch 240 Hz IPS display with G-Sync, which many of even the best gaming laptops forgo.

The ROG Zephyrus M GU502 is a thin and light gaming laptop that focuses on a balance between power and portability.

A 240 Hz refresh rate is well above what many of the best gaming monitors can put out. Those specs are powerful enough to keep up in the modern gaming climate, especially in competitive games, where high refresh rate displays tend to shine brightest. While Intel mobile processors are due for a refresh later this year, the Zephyrus M GU502 is an impressive showing for a GTX laptop.