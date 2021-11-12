Best Alienware x15 and x17 Black Friday Deals 2021

Thin gaming laptops like the Alienware x15 and Alienware x17 are often some of the prettiest and most powerful portable rigs on the market, but packing so much strength into a thin form factor usually comes with a high cost. Sure, you can save some cash with bulkier options like the Alienware m15 (see the latest Alienware m15 deals). But Black Friday deals present another way to snag these premium portable PCs without paying a huge markup for their small size.

Both the Alienware x15 and x17 are designer, "UFO" branded gaming laptops that run on Intel 11th gen "Tiger Lake" chips and feature Nvidia's latest mobile GPUs. Some configurations of both laptops (those with beefier graphics cards than the RTX 3060) also use a special "Element 31" cooling material that's supposed to help you game at stable frame rates across extended sessions. We found mid-gaming session heat tended to hover around 107 to 116 degrees Fahrenheit on our Alienware x17, which was equipped with a Core i7-11800H and an RTX 3080. Your mileage will vary depending on your game, though (we used Metro Exodus).

Gaming and productivity performance was highly competitive with similar rival machines in our tests, with the x15 especially frequently topping our performance charts. Still, it's impressive for either machine to push out high numbers when the x15 is just 0.63 inches thick and the x17 is 0.84 inches thick.



Of course, both of these machines also have elaborate white-and-black Alienware case aesthetics, accentuated by honeycomb style fans and eerie blue lighting meant to evoke a spacecraft.

The Alienware x15 display options tops out at 1440p @ 240Hz, while the x17 option's will carry you all the way up to 4K @ 120Hz. The x17 also has configurations featuring a special mechanical keyboard from Cherry featuring "ultra low-profile" switches.

Best Alienware x15 and x17 Deals

Alienware x15 R1 was $2,099.99 now $2,057.99 at Dell Alienware x15 R1 was $2,099.99 now $2,057.99 at Dell

This model comes with an Intel Core i7-11800H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, a 256GB SSD and 16GB of RAM, as well as a 1080p @ 165Hz screen.

Alienware x17 R1 was $2,199.99 now $2,155.99 at Dell Alienware x17 R1 was $2,199.99 now $2,155.99 at Dell

This model comes with an Intel Core i7-11800H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, a 256GB SSD and 16GB of RAM, as well as a 1080p @ 165Hz screen.

