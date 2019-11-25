Along with your graphics card, your CPU has the biggest affect on your computer's performance. It's the main component that you build a system around. And the good news is that, because we are in black friday tech deals season, you can get a new processor at huge discount.

Whatever processor you choose, make sure that you buy (or already own) a compatible motherboard. See below for a list of our favorite CPU deals right now. And, if you find a deal on your own and you're wondering whether to pull the trigger, check out our article on how to tell a CPU deal from a dud.

AMD CPU Deals

AMD Ryzen 5 2600: was $199, now $109

The Ryzen 5 2600 is a hex-core, 3.9 GHz CPU with an AM4 socket type. This chip is well known for its performance. You can snag one on eBay for 45% off.View Deal

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.6 GHz: was $329, now $304

The Ryzen 7 3700X is an 8-Core CPU and uses an AM4 socket type. It has a standard clock speed of 3.6 GHz with a max boost speed of 4.4 GHz. If you're looking for a good deal on a good CPU, check out this Ryzen chip on eBay.View Deal

AMD Ryzen 3 3200G CPU: was $99 now $94

This inexpensive processor features four cores and built-in Radeon Vega 8 graphics that make it possible to play some games at low settings. The CPU can boost up to 4 GHz and the GPU is rated for 1.25 GHz.View Deal

Intel CPU Deals

Intel Core i7-9700K CPU: was $359 now $339

Our current pick for the best CPU overall, the Core i7-9700K provides 8 physical cores and a top boost frequency of 4.9 GHz. Overclockers will appreciate that this chip is unlocked and uses solder TIM with its integrated heat sink for better cooling.

View Deal

Intel Core i5-9600K 3.7 GHz: was $279, now $194

This is a Coffee Lake hex-core CPU with a turbo speed of 4.6 GHz. The i5-9600K usually retails for $279, but you can grab one on eBay right now for 30% off.View Deal

