Best Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals 2019

Whether you want to play PC games on vacation, you'd like a compact system for your dorm or you just need to carry your PC from the bedroom to the living room on occasion, you need gaming laptop. And there's never been a better time to buy a gaming laptop than this Black Friday tech deals season.

Where, in years past, you couldn't even sniff at an entry-level gaming laptop for under $800, we're seeing capable rigs for as little as $450. And if you want premium features like a high-end video card or a high-refresh-rate screen, you can find systems at an epically-low prices as well.

Below, we've listed the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals that are valid right now. Check back often as we'll update pages and new sales start and old ones expire.

HP Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 5, GTX 1050): was $649 now $449

This entry-level, 15.6-inch gaming laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5-3550H processor, Nvidia GTX 1050 Graphics, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. That's more than adequate for playing most demanding games at low settings.

Dell G3 15 (Core i5, GTX 1660 Ti): was $1,169 now $679

When we reviewed the Dell G3, we were impressed with its sleek looks (especially for a budget system). This config has a Core i5 CPU, GTX 1660 Ti graphics, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Asus 15.6" Core i5 Gaming Laptop: was $849, now $579

This gaming laptop has a 9th Gen Intel Core i5-9300H mobile processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512 GB SSD. It features an RGB backlit keyboard for looks and an NVidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card for power. It only weighs 4.85 lbs, making it a good laptop to take on the go.

HP Omen (Core i7, RTX 2070): was $1,599 now $1,349

This 15-inch gaming notebook features HP's sleek, red and black Omen aesthetic, along with a speedy RTX 2070 GPU, Core i7-9750H processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. This thing is definteily powerful enough to play ray-traced games like Battlefield V.

Asus ROG Strix G731GU: was $1,399 now $899

This large-screened, 17.3-inch laptop features a Core i7-9750H CPU, a GTX 1660 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also has an RGB-backlit keyboard so you can type in style.

Alienware m15 (Core i7, RTX 2060): was $2,149 now $1,399

This configuration of Alienware's stylish system comes with equipped with a 240Hz screen, a Core i7-9750H CPU, Nvidia RTX 2060 graphics, 32GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.