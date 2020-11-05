Best Black Friday Laptop Deals 2020

The 2020 Black Friday shopping season is upon us. This year's been full of surprises, including a mass shift to remote work for much of the world. For many people now hunkering down in their homes, finding the best gaming laptops or best ultrabooks has become crucial for both productivity and staying sane through entertainment.



That's why we're keeping an up-to-date list of the best Black Friday laptop deals we can find around the internet, just in case you need to upgrade or still don't have a laptop of your own yet. Keep in mind that, while Black Friday is November 27th this year, there will be plenty of sales that are just as good before that day.

On this page, you can expect to find bargains on all kinds of systems, from powerful gaming rigs to low-cost systems for kids to the slimmest ultraportables.

For more savings, check out our lists of best black friday tech deals overall, best black friday monitor deals, best black friday SSD deals, best black friday gaming PC deals and best black friday Raspberry Pi deals.

Best Black Friday Laptop Deals

XPS 13 2-in-1 Laptop: was $1709, now $1349 @Dell

The XPS 13 is $310 off via Dell. It has a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 15GB of RAM and a 512GB internal SSD. It comes with Windows 10 Pro 64-bit pre-installed.View Deal

MSI GS75 Stealth 17-inch: was $2,099 now $1,999 @Amazon

The MSI GS75 Stealth is a higher-end laptop with a 17-inch 240Hz IPS-level screen and a full per-key RGB keyboard. It's powered by an Intel Core i7-10875 CPU, an RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU, 32GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad T490S: was $2759 now $1,099 @Lenovo

The Lenovo ThinkPad T490S is another ThinkPad deal with slightly older parts. This laptop has an Intel Core i7-8665U Processor with vPro, integrated Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It's a good choice if you want a ThinkPad on the cheap, and you can snag it for $1,099 with coupon code THINKSEMI.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Book Ion: was $1,299, now $1,099 @Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Ion is now on sale for less than $100 off its regular price. Includes an FHD QLED screen, Intel 10-Gen Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 512GB SSD, and 12GB of RAM. It's a good price for what you expect from an ultra-thin productivity notebook.View Deal