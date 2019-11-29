Best Black Friday PC Monitor Deals: Cheap Sales on Gaming, 4K and More

The best Black Friday tech deals are officially here, and PC monitors are among the items seeing the best -- and most tempting -- discounts.

If you’re shopping for a PC monitor this sales season, be sure to know what you need first. For detailed help, check out on instructions on How to Buy a PC Monitor . Just because something is a large percentage off that doesn’t that mean it’s the right display for you. Here are some things to consider that'll help you avoid buyer's remorse:

What's a good deal? Look out for 144Hz at FHD (1920 x 1080) at 27 inches or larger for $200 or less or 60Hz at 4K/UHD (3840 x 2160) for $250 or under.

What size? You can save money on displays in the 23-24-inch range , but 27-inch seems to be the current mainstream size. If you’re looking for something 'bigger,' consider 32 inches or larger, but keep in mind that those screens call for QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution or higher in order to avoid making each pixel so large that you can see it.

What resolution? These days, you probably won't find a monitor that's any lower res than FHD. For a notable jump in sharpness and detail, opt for QHD, and for the ultimate image quality, go for 4K.

What refresh rate? Higher is better for gaming. Hardcore gamers should opt for 144Hz or higher, combined with the lowest response time. More casual gamers can make do with 75Hz or even 60Hz with with G-Sync or FreeSync.

Get recommendations. We constantly review PC monitors, and you can always count on our breakdown of the Best Gaming Monitors and Best 4K Gaming Monitors to find the best on the market.

20-24 Inches

LG 24UD58-B - was $350, now $239 @ Amazon

This is a 24-inch, 4K monitor with an IPS screen that promises great views from any angle. And with a 60Hz refresh rate and FreeSync, it’s even fit for casual gamers.View Deal

AOC C24G1 - was $179.99 now $115.99 @ Amazon

This 24-inch, 1080p curved gaming monitor is a compact, feature-packed powerhouse with a high-refresh VA panel (144Hz0, fast response time (1ms) and slim bezels.View Deal

LG 24GL600F - was $249.99 , now $129.99 @ B&H

This 24-inch, 144Hz, 1920 x 1080 display is ideally suited to high refresh rate gaming on a budget. It doesn't offer much else in the way of features, but it does have FreeSync for fighting screen tearing with AMD graphics cards. And it's at its lowest price. View Deal

27-29 Inches

Asus MG278Q - was $400, now $320 @ Newegg

The 27-inch, 144Hz QHD resolution MG278Q matches its more-expensive stablemate in every area except for contrast and exceeds it in usable FreeSync range. For gamers looking to save a few bucks it's a great choice.View Deal

LG 27GL650F-B 144Hz G-Sync Monitor: Was $350 Now $200 @ Amazon This G-Sync compatible Free Sync monitor features a 27" IPS screen with 144Hz refresh for a full $50 less than its previous special-deal price.View Deal

Acer XZ271 - was $300, now $230 @ Walmart

If you're ready to venture into the 144Hz gaming world, the 27-inch, 1920 x 1080 resolution Acer XZ271U might be just what you need -- especially when it's at its lowest price yet. View Deal

Samsung 27-inch CRG5 - was $400, now $300 @ Amazon

This is currently our favorite monitor for gaming at 240Hz, which is as fast as it gets for PC monitors. With 1920 x 1080 resolution, a 4ms response time and G-Sync Compatibility, this is for those who need speed.View Deal

30-39 Inches

MSI MAG341CQ - Was $500, now $360 @ Walmart

We reviewed this 34-inch, 3440x1440 monitor in January and were impressed by its build quality, wide color gamut and good contrast. With a 100Hz refresh rate and FreeSync, gamers should take notice. View Deal

Samsung 32” UR59C - was $500, now $400 @ Amazon

The Samsung 32” UR59C (LU32R590CWNXZA) is currently our favorite in the 4K curved category. It sold for for $500 when it debuted and has been spotted for as low $440. But at $400, it’s currently at its lowest price ever and a steal for a 4K curved display in this size.View Deal

40 Inches or More