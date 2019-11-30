Trending

Best Cyber Monday CPU Deals 2019

The best sales on AMD and Intel processors.

Along with your graphics card, your CPU has the biggest impact on your computer's performance. That's why it's the main component that you build a PC around. The good news is you can save a lot of money on this core chip with Cyber Monday tech deals on CPUs are already starting to flood in. 

Whatever processor you choose, make sure that you buy (or already own) a compatible motherboard. See below for a curated list of our favorite CPU deals available right now. But if you find a sale on your own and are wondering whether or not to pull the trigger, check out our article on how to tell a CPU deal from a dud.

AMD CPU Deals

Ryzen 7 3800X: was $399, now $329
With a 4.5GHz max turbo speed, 8 physical cores and 16 threads, the Ryzen 7 3800X is a great all-around performer, especially at this lower price.View Deal

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X: was $234.99, now $199.99
AMD's Ryzen 5 3600X is a 6-core 7nm CPU that can boost up to 4.4 GHz and is, therefore, excellent for building mid-tier gaming systems on a budget. It's still not cheap, but at this price you're getting a lot of performance per dollar.
View Deal

Ryzen 5 3600: was $199, now $185 @B&H Photo
The Ryzen 5 3600 comes rocking six cores and 12 threads with a 3.6 GHz base clock and 4.2 GHz boost clock. The Wraith Stealth CPU cooler is included with this model.View Deal

AMD Ryzen 7 2700: was $299, now $139.99 @ Amazon
This level of CPU performance is a bargain at this price, with eight CPU cores and 16 threads. It even comes with an RGB cooler and a free game of (some) choice.
View Deal

Ryzen 7 2700X: was $319 now $129 @Microcenter (in-store only)
If you happen to live near a Microcenter, you can grab this epic deal on the Ryzen 7 2700X, which has 8 cores and a boost frequency of 4.3 GHz.View Deal

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 w/ Wraith Stealth Cooler: was $199, now $114 @Amazon
This package comes with a CPU, Wraith Stealth Cooler, and 3 months of Xbox Game Pass. It has 6 cores and a Max Boost frequency of 3.9 GHz. It's currently on Amazon for 42% off.View Deal

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X: was $899, now $669 @ Amazon
This CPU initially release in 2018. The AMD Ryzen Threadripper is a 16 core processor with a max boost frequency of 4.4 GHz. If you're looking for a CPU with power, this is definitely a contender. It's currently available on Amazon for $679.View Deal

AMD Ryzen 7 2700: was $299, now $140 @Amazon
The Ryzen 7 2700 is an 8 core CPU with a Max Boost frequency of 4.1 GHz. This is a decent CPU for the price. It's definitely not the most powerful on the market, but it would work well in a midgrade machine.View Deal

AMD Ryzen 3 3200G: was $99 now $94 Newegg
This inexpensive processor features four cores and built-in Radeon Vega 8 graphics that make it possible to play some games at low settings. The CPU can boost up to 4 GHz and the GPU is rated for 1.25 GHz.View Deal

Intel CPU Deals

Intel Core i5-9600K: was $279, now $194 @ eBay
This is a Coffee Lake hex-core CPU with a turbo speed of 4.6 GHz. The i5-9600K usually retails for $279, but you can grab one on eBay right now for 30% off.View Deal

Intel Pentium Gold G5400: was $119, now $59 @ Amazon
The Pentium Gold G5400 is a dual-core processor. It has a processing speed of 3.7 GHz. This CPU is ideal for simple machines and smaller builds. It's on sale right now for 50% off.View Deal

