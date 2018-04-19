Best Deals

Shopping for new computer hardware can be a considerably time consuming endeavor, but it is something that we all need to do from time to time. With the constantly changing prices and ever evolving state of computer technology, it is easy to overlook deals that could save you money on your new system. Looking through the hundreds of deals available, we will endeavor to pick out the best deals currently available, in order to make your shopping experience a little easier.

What kind of deals do you want to see ?

storage DEALS

Syba SY-ENC50082

MIR: $15, Promo Code: EMCPTEY47

Was: $39.99 Is Now: $4.99

$

Save $35

See details on Newegg

Adata XPG Gammix S10 (512GB)

Discount: $122.00

Was: $279.99 Is Now: $157.99

$

Save $122

See details on Amazon

Toshiba OCZ RD400 (256GB)

Discount: $78.60

Was: $174.99 Is Now: $114.99

$

Save $60

See details on Amazon

iStarUSA T-7-SA

Discount: $13.96, MIR: $15, Promo Code: EMCPTEW66

Was: $43.95 Is Now: $9.99

$

Save $34

See details on Newegg

Western Digital Green (500GB)

Discount: $41.00

Was: $69.99 Is Now: $29.99

$

Save $40

See details on Amazon

iStarUSA BPN-DE350SS-Black

Promo Code: EMCBBBR39

Was: $116.99 Is Now: $29.99

$

Save $87

See details on Newegg

Keyboards DEALS

Rosewill Neon K51

Discount: $27.00, MIR: $5

Was: $59.99 Is Now: $27.99

$

Save $32

See details on Newegg

Rosewill RK-9000V2 BR

Discount: $62.00, MIR: $15, Gift: Rosewill RO-100T

Was: $129.99 Is Now: $52.99

$

Save $77

See details on Newegg

Rosewill RK-9000V2

Discount: $65.00, MIR: $15, Gift: Rosewill RO-100T

Was: $129.99 Is Now: $49.99

$

Save $80

See details on Newegg

Monitors DEALS

LG 34UM69G-B (2560x1080)

Discount: $100.00, Promo Code: EMCPTEY67

Was: $399.99 Is Now: $279.99

$

Save $120

See details on Newegg




