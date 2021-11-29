Trending

Best Dell XPS Deals: XPS 13 From $649, $979 Fully Loaded

By

Big Cyber Monday savings on Dell XPS laptops and desktops

Dell XPS
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Cyber Monday is in full swing and there are plenty of great deals on Dell XPS laptops and desktops.

As you can read in our reviews of the Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17, these are some of the best laptops for productivity and entertainment — all in a slim, svelte design for on-the-go use. The Dell XPS 13, for example, provides an epic 11 hours of battery life in a light-weight, 2.8 pound package that has excellent build quality. It comes standard with a 1920 x 1200 display that has more screen real-estate than most other 13-inch laptops.

Alongside these portable powerhouses, the relatively niche XPS desktop line hides in the shadows of Dell’s all-in-one systems and Alienware rigs, but these devices are actually one of the cheaper ways to get an RTX 30-series PC from Dell.

One thing is clear: Cyber Monday is more than just a day now, and Dell is already dropping the price on a ton of XPS systems. 

Best Cyber Monday Dell XPS 13 Deals

Dell XPS 13 (Core i5, 8GB, 256GB):  was $949, now $649 at Dell

Deal starts at 12pm ET -- This entry-level XPS 13 packs a Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, which is enough for many people. It packs the XPS 13's bright, 1080p display and excellent battery life.

View Deal
Dell XPS 13 (Core i7, 16GB, 512GB):  was $1299, now $979 at Dell

Deal starts at 10 am ET -- For strong productivity and multitasking, you need 16GB of RAM, but normally you'd pay more than $1,000 for an XPS 13 with that amount of memory. This config has 16GB, along with a COre i7-1165G7 CPU and a 512GB SSD.

View Deal
New Dell XPS 13 Laptop: was $1,969, now $1,547 at Dell with coupon code SAVE10

This system has a 13.3 inch 3456 x 2160 touchscreen alongside an Intel Core i7-1195G7 CPU, Iris Xe graphics, 16GB LPDDR4X RAM and a 512GB M.2 SSD.

View Deal
New Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop: was $2,121, now $2,079 at Dell

This system has a 13.3 inch 3456 x 2160 OLED touchscreen screen alongside an Intel Core i7-1195G7 CPU, Iris Xe graphics, 32GB LPDDR4X RAM and a 1TB M.2 SSD.

View Deal
Dell XPS 13 2-in-1: was $1,619, now $1,293 at Dell

Go for ultimate versatility with a 2-in-1 version of the XPS 13. This configuration features an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM and a 2GB SSD, alongside the 13.4-inch FHD+ touchscreen on a 360-degree hinge.

View Deal

Best Cyber Monday Dell XPS 15 Deals

Dell XPS 15 Touch: was $2,599, now $2,116 at Dell with coupon code SAVE10

Save on this strong configuration of the Dell XPS 15 with a 16:10 2.5K OLED touchscreen display. Inside, this laptop features an 11th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, an RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD.

View Deal
Dell XPS 15: was $1,899, now $1,543 at Dell with coupon code SAVE10

This configuration of the Dell XPS 15 comes with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7, an RTX 3050, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It's got a 15.6 inch FHD screen.

View Deal

Best Cyber Monday Dell XPS Desktop Deals

Dell XPS Desktop Special Edition (Intel Core i7, RTX 3060 Ti): was $2,049, now $1,910 at Dell

If you can spring for a fully-loaded XPS desktop, this is a good pick. Alongside the RTX 3060 GPU, you get an Intel Core i7-11700K CPU, 32GB RAM, and a 2TB M.2 SSD. 

View Deal
Dell XPS Desktop (Intel Core i7, RTX 3060 Ti): was $1,149, now $1,126 at Dell

This cheaper version of the XPS desktop comes with an Intel Core i7-11700 CPU, a GTX 1650 Super GPU, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 1TB HDD. It doesn't include an optical drive.

View Deal
Dell XPS Desktop Special Edition (Intel Core i7, RTX 3060): was $2,049, now $1,949 at Dell

This is a creator branded version of the XPS desktop, and comes with an Intel Core i7-11700K CPU, an RTX 3060, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD alongside a 1TB HDD.

View Deal

Best Cyber Monday Dell XPS Deals — Live Updates

