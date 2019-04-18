Best Nvidia GTX 1070 Deal Today UK

Zotac's GTX 1070 Mini is a perfect GPU for gaming at 1440p

Zotac’s GeForce GTX 1070 Mini is on Sale for £230 in the UK

Whatever your game may be, it’s hard to deny just how impressive Nvidia’s GTX 1070 is when it comes to playing those AAA titles at 1080 and 1440p. This last gen, near top-tier flagship graphics card deal, provides quite the package when it comes to enhancing your framerate. Zotac’s GTX 1070 Mini, although somewhat smaller than its rivals, packs in a dual fan cooling solution, and a super small form factor making it an easy fit within a multitude of small ITX cases such as the NZXT H200i. On top of that this variant of Nvidia’s GTX 1070 also comes with a single 8-pin PCIe power, and a base clock of 1.518 GHz, so there’s no need to plump up for an over the top beefy PSU for this deal either.

It’s available now at both Amazon.co.uk, and ebuyer.com for an impressive £230.

That’s nearly £60 off compared to its closest competitor, the Palit GeForce GTX 1070 Dual, and even cheaper, at £65 off, than its like-to-like latest gen graphics card the Nvidia RTX 2060. So if ray-tracing isn’t a make or break topic for you, this could very well be the card your system needs right now. Check out our full review of the RTX 2060 here to see how it compares, or fly back in time to our GTX 1070 review to get a better in-depth look at the Nvidia GTX 1070 in action.

A single 8-pin power helps with PSU compatibility

Specs

GPU Pascal Lithography 16nm FinFET Transistor Count 7.2 Billion CUDA Cores 1,920 Texture Units 120 ROPs 64 Core/Boost Clock 1,518 / 1,708 MHz Memory Capacity & Type 8GB GDDR5 Memory Speed 8 GHz TDP 150W Display Connectors 3x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x HDMI 2.0b, 1x DL-DVI

Perfect Pairing

We’d recommend pairing this deal with an Intel Core i5-9600K, or an AMD Ryzen 5 2600X to get the most out of the part. Couple that with 16GB of memory, a solid SSD and hard drive combo and you’d be looking at a system drawing roughly 290 watts from the wall under load, making this more than affordable in the long run.

Is it the best GPU out there right now? Of course not, but for bang for the buck you’re not going to find better out there today, that’s for sure.