Best Intel Core i5-11400 Black Friday Deals 2021

If you're looking for an affordable processor that can more than handle 1080p gaming, Intel's Core i5-11400 is an excellent choice. Normally available for a bit more than $200 and frequently on sale for less, the processor boasts 6 cores, 12 threads and a boost clock speed of 4.9 GHz . Frequently besting the more-expensive Ryzen 5 3600X in our gaming tests, the Core i5-11400 has rightfully earned a place on our list of best CPUs.

The Core i5-11400, which is part of the Rocket Lake family, easily outpaces Intel’s prior-gen Comet Lake chips with a 19% IPC increase. For those struggling to find a graphics card, the UHD Graphics 730 offers 24 EUs based on the Xe graphics engine, which should be good enough for very light gaming on its own.

Because it's the holiday season, you can now find some excellent Black Friday CPU deals.

Best Black Friday Intel Core i5-11400 Deals

This mid-range CPU features 6 cores, 12 threads and a boost clock of 4.9 GHz. It comes with a cooler in the box. Use coupon code SSAY2222 at checkout to get it at this price.

It should be noted that the processor consumes its fair share of power as a result of its high boost clocks. However, you can forget about doing real overclocking as this is not a K-series chip.

The Intel Core i5-11400 also bundles a stock cooler, although enthusiasts may want to check our Best CPU Cooler list for a more robust solution. It supports 20 lanes of PCIe 4.0, which allows it to use some of the best SSDs for performance. The processor also features 12 MB of L3 cache and a thermal design power (TDP) of 65 watts.

