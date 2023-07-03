Best July 4th Sales and Deals 2023

The Fourth of July falls on a Tuesday this year, with deals available from various retailers ahead of the sales juggernaut that is Amazon Prime Day. There are still many deals to be had before Prime Day with many retailers taking part in the July 4th sales and promotions.

Here at Tom's Hardware, we understand the need to save money and get the most bang for the buck out of any deals we find on hardware. Using price comparison tools like CamelCamelCamel and PCPartPicker, we compare sale prices to previously listed prices to ensure the deals we post are actually a bargain.

Because the 4th of July sales now fall just before Amazon Prime Day, it’s worth noting that Prime Day mainly concentrates on the Amazon website, whereas multiple retailers have been having July 4th sales for years previously, so it’s a great time to pick up a deal from another one of these retailers.

We'll update this page as more promotions and deals drop during this holiday event and provide quick links to some of our favorite stores that are offering July 4th savings.

Best July 4th Gaming Laptop Deals

Asus ROG Strix G17 (2023): now $1,399 at Walmart (was $1,499)

With a 17.3-inch QHD 240Hz display the Asus ROG Strix G17 (2023) gaming laptop is a powerful gaming machine thanks to its includes Ryzen 9-7845HX CPU, Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

Lenovo Legion Pro 5i 16IRX8 Gaming Laptop: now $1,729 at B&H Photo (was $2,069)

This model of the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i contains an Intel Core i9-13900HX processor, 32GB of 5600MHz DDR5 RAM, and an RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM all powering the 16-inch 2560x1600 resolution 240 Hz IPS display.

Acer Nitro 16 Gaming Laptop: now $1,349 at B&H Photo (was $1,463)

The Acer Nitro 16 uses a 16-inch IPS display with a 2560x1600 resolution and a refresh rate of 165Hz. Hardware in the laptop consists of a 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS 8-core CPU, RTX 4070 GPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Best July 4th SSD Deals

1TB Samsung 980 Pro PCIe Gen 4 SSD: now $59 at Amazon (was $129)

One of our favorite SSDs thanks to its great performance and power efficiency, the Samsung 980 Pro (1TB) offers sequential read and write speeds of 7,000 and 5,100 MBps.

2TB Samsung 980 Pro PCIe Gen 4 SSD: now $99 at Amazon (was $129)

The Samsung 980 Pro (2TB) offers sequential read and write speeds of 7,000 and 5,100 MBps and thanks to its large capacity it is great for installing more games from your collection.

Samsung 990 Pro 1TB SSD: now $69 at Amazon (was $169)

This industry-leading SSD promises sequential read and write speeds of 7,450 and 6,900 MBps with random read and write IOPS of 1.4 and 1.55 million. One of the fastest Gen 4 SSDs available. See our review of the Samsung 990 Pro for more details.

Team Group MP33 1TB SSD: now $36 at Newegg (was $69)

This offer is for the 1TB Team Group MP33 but other capacities are available, as well. It can reach read/write speeds of 1800 / 1500 MBps and is supported by a 5-year warranty from Team Group.

Best July 4th GPU Deals

PowerColor Fighter AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT: now $244 at Amazon (was $279)

This mid-range gaming card from AMD has 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM and clock speeds of 2410MHz with a boost clock of 2,635 MHz. This is the best price for the RX 6650 XT.

MSI Mech Radeon RX 6700 XT 12GB: now $339 at Newegg (was $349)

The Radeon RX6700 has 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM with a 128-Bit memory bus. With a boost clock of 2620MHz from its 2560 stream processors. Connectivity wise this GPU has 1 x HDMI 2.1, and 3 x DisplayPort 1.4 ports.

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 8GB: now $259 at Amazon (was $339)

One of the most popular graphics cards for gaming, the RTX 3060 uses 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM and has a boost clock of 1807MHz with a 128-bit memory interface.

Best July 4th Gaming PC Deals

Alienware Aurora R15 (RTX 3080): now $2,299 at Dell (was $2,599)

This powerful configuration of Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop features an Intel Core i7-13700F CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 12GB of video memory, 16GB of 4800MHz DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD.

Acer Nitro 50 Gaming Desktop: now $789 at Newegg (was $1,199)

A good budget pre-built PC option, the Acer Nitro 50 (model - N50-640-UR13) comes with an Intel Core i5 12th Gen 12400F CPU, 16GB of DDR4, a 1TB HDD & 512GB of PCIe SSD storage, with the graphics provided by an Nvidia RTX 3050.

HP Envy Desktop PC: now $779 at HP (was $1,299)

This SKU of the HP Envy Desktop (model: TE02-0250xt) comes with an Intel Core i5-12400 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM, 8GB of DDR4-3200MHz RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Best July 4th Monitor Deals

Samsung Odyssey G5: now $399 at Newegg (was $549)

A wide 34-inch gaming monitor with a 3440x1440 resolution, a low 1ms response time, and a 165Hz refresh rate. This ultrawide monitor also features an immersive 1000R curve.

Omen 24 Gaming Monitor: now $131 at Amazon (was $199)

A 23.8-inch gaming monitor with an FHD resolution on an IPS panel with 99% sRGB, and 90% DCI-P3 color gamut. The refresh rate of this speedy monitor hits 165Hz, offering a buttery smooth gameplay experience.

Omen 27u 4K Gaming Monitor: now $549 at Amazon (was $699)

The Omen 27u gaming monitor from HP sports a speedy 120Hz refresh rate on its 4K IPS panel. The color gamut of this screen has 99% sRGB and 95% DCI-P3.

Best July 4th CPU Deals

Intel Core i5-12400F: now $149 Amazon (was $206)

The Core i5-12400F is a great all-rounder for an affordable price — made even better with this discount. With 6 cores/12 threads and a max clock speed of 4.4 GHz. This chip comes with a setup of just 6 performance cores and no efficiency cores.

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D: now $438 at Newegg with promo code (was $449)

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D uses Zen 4 architecture and supports PCIe 5.0. It comes with 8 cores and 16 threads. The base speed is 4.2GHz but it can reach as high as 5.0GHz with max boost enabled.

Intel Core i7-12700K CPU: now $324 at Newegg (was $449)

The Core i7-12700K wields Intel's hybrid microarchitecture with a combination of eight P-cores and four E-cores. The Alder Lake chip flaunts boost clocks of up to 5 GHz and nearly matches the gaming prowess of the 12900K. Get "Total War Warhammer" game free with a purchase.

Looking for more deals?