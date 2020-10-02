Best Prime Day Laptop Deals 2020

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is almost upon us. The annual shopping event, where products reach hit discounts, is set to run from Tuesday, October 13th to Wednesday October 14th this year. But you don’t even need to wait until those days to find great Prime Day deals on laptops, both from Amazon.com and other retailers.

Though the official “Prime Day” is only two days long and doesn’t start for several more days, we’re already seeing Prime day laptop deals online that are clearly designed to start the shopping craze early. And not all of these deals are coming from Amazon, as other retailers respond by offering their own sales.

You can expect to find Prime Day laptop deals on all kinds of systems, from rigs that are good enough to compete with the best gaming laptops to low-cost systems for kids or ultraportables that could be among the best ultrabooks. We’ve rounded up the best sales below.

Best Prime Day Laptop Deals

Razer Blade Stealth 13: was $1799 now $1599 @Amazon

This 3.1-pound, 13-inch gaming system is extremely light and sleekly designed yet it sports a solid GTX 1650 Ti GPU and a 120 Hz screen. When we published our Razer Blade Stealth 13 review, we noted its solid sound, relatively bright screen and ability to play mid-range games. View Deal

Dell G5 with Core i7, GTX 1660 Ti: was $1394 now $1099 @Dell

This 15-inch laptop comes backed with a Core i7-10750H, GTX 1660 Ti graphics, a 144 Hz screen, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It should be perfect for playing high-end games at solid settings on a budget.View Deal

Alienware m17 (RTX 2060, Core i7): was $1893 now $1249 @Dell

If you want a ray-tracing capable gaming laptop with a colorful display, this Alienware m17 R2 laptop should get the job done. It features a Core i7-9750H CPU, an RTX 2060 GPU, a 512GB SSD and a 300-nit screen with 72-percent of the NTSC color gamut. However, it only comes with 8GB of RAM so you may want to upgrade it. View Deal

Dell G3 15 (Core i5, GTX 1650 Ti): was $865 now $699 @Dell

A good value for entry-level gaming, this Dell G3 has a 120 Hz screen, a GTX 1650 Ti graphics card, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, a Core i5-10300H CPU and Wi-Fi 6. The attractive blue trim gives it a premium look.



