Best Black Friday Intel Deals: Lowest Prices on Core CPUs, Speedy SSDs

We don’t expect massive price drops on a lot of Intel processors during this Black Friday deals and holiday season. Why? Because the company has already dropped prices recently on its mainstream and high-end desktop (HEDT) CPUs , while the company continues to struggle with manufacturing shortages and high demand.

But there’s still a good chance you’ll see some price dips on mainstream 9th Gen Core processors like the Core i9-9900K , Core i7-9700K , Core i5-9600KF , and others. That said, where you might find more and better deals from Intel this Black Friday and holiday seasons is in storage.

Intel’s 660p M.2 NVMe SSD has been one of the lowest priced solid-state drives since soon after its launch, with frequent sale prices pushing it below 10 cents per gigabyte. It’s often priced below nearly all SATA-based drives, despite being significantly faster thanks to its PCIe interface. It is a QLC drive, which means its endurance isn’t as high as many other drives. But the drive has plenty of rated write cycles for most users not to have to worry about it.

We’d of course love to see deals on Intel’s Optane SSD 905P. But that drive’s speed is in a class all its own (at least on the consumer side), so there’s little reason for that drive’s prices to drop. It’s expensive because nothing else can get close to it, and we don’t expect that to change anytime soon.

Below, we’ve put together a list of some of the Intel CPUs and SSDs that we expect might go on sale this season, along with live pricing and a price below which we consider that particular chip a deal. If you see any of these CPUs or drives below our suggested deal threshold, you can snatch it up with confidence that you’re getting a deal for your hard-earned build money.

CPUs

Intel Core i9-9900K

Thanks to competition from AMD and the slightly faster Core i9-9900KS, this eight-core chip is currently selling for around $472, lower than it’s ever been. If you can find it for less than $470, it’s well worth considering.

Intel Core i7-9700K

This excellent gaming CPU used to haver around $400, but it’s currently selling for $340. If you see it for much below that, it’s a good time to buy.

Intel Core i5-9600KF

This six-core speedster used to sell for $240 or more. Recently, we’ve seen it dip to as low as $190. Anything less than that is a good deal.

Intel 660p SSD

Intel 660p SSD 2TB

In this highest-capacity model, pricing usually hovers just below or above the $200 mark. That price is pretty good, but we’ve seen model drop as low as $190, and occasionally even lower for brief periods. If you can find it below $190, it’s worth snatching up.

Intel 660p SSD 1TB

The 1TB mid-capacity model has dropped as low as $85 on Newegg. If you can find it at that price or below, it’s a good deal.

Intel 660p SSD 512GB

The half-terabyte model usually sits around the $60 mark, with frequent dips to around $55. $50 would be an all-time low, and a great price for a speedy budget boot drive.