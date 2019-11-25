No need to wait for the day after Thanksgiving. All the major tech retailers have launched major Black Friday deals. Newegg, Amazon, Bestbuy, Microsoft, Dell and Lenovo are just a few of the major retailers giving us major discounts right now.

In fact, there are so many sales that's it can be hard to tell whether you're getting a deal or a dud. So whether you're shopping for deals on the best SSDs or looking for discounts on the best gaming laptops, you've come to the right place.

Below we're rounding up the day's best Black Friday tech deals overall right now and we're updating this page all day to keep things current. We also have dedicated lists of the best black friday SSD deals, best Ryzen deals, best black friday CPU deals, best and best Microsoft Surface deals. If you don't see exactly what you want in our listings, we've also got advice on how to find the best SSD deals, get the best CPU deals and locate the best graphics card deals.

Quick Deal Tips

We've vetted the deals below to make sure they offer solid savings. However, when you're checking out sales, always keep in mind:

As a result, we recommend that all shoppers use comparison engines like Google Shopping or PCPartPicker (best for components). There is no ultimate search engine that compares prices from every store, but as long as you use one or two while shopping, you'll better your chances of scoring the best deal.

We're also big fans of sites like CamelCamelCamel. The website displays the price history of any item sold on Amazon. Just drop in the product's full Amazon URL in CamelCamelCamel and the latter will show you a chart outlining that device's price history on Amazon. That way you'll know if it's truly an all-time price low or if it's just a mediocre sale.

Best Black Friday Deals Right Now

Hottest Deals Overall

MSI GL65 15.6" Core i7 512 GB Laptop: was $1149, now $799

This laptop uses a Core i7 CPU, has 8 GB of RAM, a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, and 512 GB of internal storage. For a limited time, this laptop comes with an MSI backpack and headset (valued at $250).

Intel Core i9-9960X 4.4 GHz: was $1699, now $1299

This is a high-end CPU for a high-end machine. It's a 16 core processor with a max turbo frequency of 4.4 GHz. It's currently on Newegg for 24% off.View Deal

Asus ROG Strix Radeon Rx 570 O4G: was $279, now $159

This GPU has 4GB of GDDR5 and can reach boosted speeds of 1310MHz. It uses a PCI-E x8 interface and measures in at 9.5" x 1.5" x 5.1". This is a great card for a simple PC or anyone shopping on a budget.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $149, now $99

The 32 GB Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is currently on sale for 30% off. It has a full 1080p HD display and a 2.0 GHz processor. The whole unit measures in at 7.6" x 4.5" x 0.4".

Asus VivoBook 15 (1080p, SSD, Ryzen 3): was $349 now $249

This uber-cheap 15-inch notebook weighs just 3.5 pounds and sports a 1080p display, a Ryzen 3 3200U CPU, a 128GB SSD and a fingerprint scanner. You can upgrade it to improve on the 4GB of RAM.

AMD Ryzen 5 2600: was $199, now $109

The Ryzen 5 2600 is a hex-core, 3.9 GHz CPU with an AM4 socket type. This chip is well known for its performance. You can snag one on eBay for 45% off.View Deal

SSD / Storage / RAM

HP EX950 2TB PCIe: was $255, now $209

This 2TB PCIe from HP is ideal for gaming and editing media. The EX950 has a max read/write speed of 3500/2900 MB/s. It uses a PCIe Gen 3 x4 and NVMe1.3 interface.View Deal

XPG Gammix S5 1TB PCIe: was $129, now $89

This 1TB PCIe card from XPG has a read/write speed of 2100/1500 MB/s. It uses a PCI-Express 3.0 x4 interface. Right now, you can buy one on Newegg for more than 30% off.

Sabrent 1TB Rocket PCIe 4.0 SSD: was $199 now $169

One of the first drives to support PCIe 4.0 speeds, the Rocket boasts read / writes of up to 5000 MBps. It also comes with a copy of Acronis True Image for cloning.View Deal

Hyundai 120GB 2.5" SSD: was $42, now $14

If you've got a little machine need of an SSD, check out this deal on the Hyundai 120 GB Internal SSD. It uses a Serial ATA-600 interface and measures in at 5.43" x 0.78" x 4.25".

View Deal

SanDisk Ultra 2TB SATA SSD: was $249 now $179

You must be signed into a BestBuy account (free to register) before to see this price. This is a high-performance SATA SSD with a cost of 8.7 cents per GB. You rarely see 2TB drives this cheap, particularly from a reputable brand.View Deal

ADATA 2TB 2.5" SATA III SSD: was $249, now $184

ADATA managed to fit 2TB worth of storage onto this 2.5" SATA III SSD. It's currently available on Newegg wit a limit of 3 per customer.View Deal

WD 5TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive: was $169, now $89

For massive quantities of storage on the go, check out this deal on a WD 5TB external hard drive from Best Buy. This deal is only available for a day.View Deal

Team 32GB MicroSD card: was $5, now $3

You can never have too many microSD cards—this is an excellent time to stock up. These Team brand 32GB microSD cards are on sale for more than 30% off.View Deal

SanDisk 1TB MicroSD Card: was $449, now $299

For micro storage solutions, SanDisk is offering its 1TB Extreme MicroSD card with more than 30% off. SanDisk boasts up to 160MB/s read speeds—ideal for high-resolution images and 4K video storage.View Deal

Corsair Vengeance RGG 32GB DDR4: was $164, now $124

If you need RGB flair and reliable memory, you may appreciate this Corsair Vengeance deal on Best Buy. It comes with 2 16GB sticks of DDR, adding up to a total of 32GB. These are 288-pin DIMM sticks.

XPG Spectrix 16GB DDR4: was $109, now $69

This RAM was definitely made with aesthetics in mind. The RFB light strips are extra wide and extra bright. This deal comes with 2 8GB sticks of DDR4 for a total of 16GB. These are 288-pin sticks.View Deal

CPUs / Motherboards

Intel Core i5-9600K 3.7 GHz: was $279, now $194

This is a Coffee Lake hex-core CPU with a turbo speed of 4.6 GHz. The i5-9600K usually retails for $279, but you can grab one on eBay right now for 30% off.View Deal

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X: was $899, now $679

This CPU initially release in 2018. The AMD Ryzen Threadripper is a 16 core processor with a max boost frequency of 4.4 GHz. If you're looking for a CPU with power, this is definitely a contender. It's currently available on Amazon for $679.View Deal

AMD Ryzen 7 2700: was 299, now $165

The Ryzen 7 2700 is an 8 core CPU with a Max Boost frequency of 4.1 GHz. This is a decent CPU for the price. It's definitely not the most powerful on the market, but it would work well in a midgrade machine.View Deal

ASRock X570 Extreme4 WiFi: was $249, now $209

The ASRock X570 Extreme 4 WiFi motherboard uses an AMD AM4 sock for Ryzen 2000 and Ryzen 3000 processors. It also features built-in RGB LED strips throughout the board—compatible with ASRock Polychrome Sync.View Deal

Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Ultra Motherboard: was $249, now $199

This motherboard by Gigabyte is part of the 300 series and supports Intel (8th and 9th Gen), Celeron and Pentium Processors. This definitely a board for show—it uses RGB Fusion to control a series of LEDs throughout the board.View Deal

Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite: was $199, now $169

The Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite board supports both 3rd and 2nd Gen Ryzen chips as well as Ryzen chips with Radeon Vega Graphics. It works with RGB Fusion via a series of LEDs throughout the board. It's available on Newegg with a $20 rebate card, taking the final price down to $149.View Deal

Graphics Cards

Asrock RX 5700 XT: was $409, now $349

This card can reach boosted speeds up to 1905 MHz. It comes with 8GB of GDDR6, 1 HDMI port, and 3 DisplayPorts. This is an excellent card for a midgrade to an enthusiast gaming rig.View Deal

EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 XC2 Ultra 8GB: was $879, now $679

The EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 XC2 Ultra card comes with 8GB of GDDR6 and features RGB LEDs. This card usually retails for over $800. To get this deal, you'll need the promo code VGAPCJP535. There's an additional $40 rebate card, taking the total price down to $679.View Deal

ASRock Radeon RX 5700 XT 8 GB Taichi: was $479, now $439

The ASRock Radeon RX5700 XT comes with 8Gb of GDDR6. It has 2 HDMI 2.0 ports and 4 Display Port 1.4 slots. This card usually sells for $479, but you can get one for $40 off currently on Newegg.View Deal

Zotac GeForce GTX 1060 6GB: was $229, now $209

If you're in the market for a GeForce card, you may not want to overlook this Zotac GeForce GTX 1060 deal. It might not be the strongest card on the market, but it's perfect for a midgrade machine or anyone building on a budget.View Deal

ASRock Challenger D Radeon RX 5700: was $409, now $359

This ASRock Challenger D Radeon RX 5700 card usually retails for $409. You can snag one today for $359 or get an additional $20 with a mail-in rebate offer.View Deal

Visiontek Radeon RX 5700: was $449, now $279

You can get this Visiontek Radeon RX 5700 for $279 on Rakuten. This card comes with 8GB of GDDR6 and features three Display Ports with one HDMI port.View Deal

Monitors

HP 27" IPS LED Monitor: was $249, now $109

This monitor has a max resolution of 1920x1080 and refresh rate of 75Hz. It has 2 HDMI and VGA ports to support both digital and analog devices.

View Deal

Dell Alienware 1900R 34" Monitor: was $1349, now $649

This Dell Alienware monitor uses Nvidia G-Sync technology. It has a max resolution of 3440 x 1440 and an overclocked refresh rate of 120 Hz. Expect plenty of ports—HDMI, DisplayPort, and 4 USB 3.0 ports.View Deal

LG 34" Curved Ultrawide IPS Monitor: was $799, now $424

If you've been holding out for a curved monitor, check out this 34" Ultrawide IPS monitor from LG. The screen usually sells for over $700. You can grab one new on eBay for $424. It has a refresh rate of 144Hz and uses both HDMI and DisplayPort connections.View Deal

LG 29" UltraWide LCD Monitor: Was $249, now $189

This LG screen spans 29" and features a 21:9 aspect ratio. Without a stand, the monitor dimensions are 27.5 x 16.2 x 8.2. This is definitely a deal for anyone who needs some extra screen space.View Deal

Samsung 32" Curved LCD Monitor: was $249, now $179

This curved display has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 and connects using an HDMI port. It has a refresh rate of 60hz.View Deal

LG 32" QHD Borderless Monitor: was $649, now $409

This 144Hz LG monitor spans 32" across. It has a resolution of 2560 x 1440 and supports Nvidia G-Sync technology. The stand can be adjusted for height and swivel.View Deal

ASUS ROG Strix XG27VQ 27" Monitor: was $349, now $259

This 27" Asus monitor ups the gaming experience with a curved display. It features a full 1080p HD and has a refresh rate of 144Hz.View Deal

Laptops / Desktops / Tablets

Asus 15.6" Core i5 Gaming Laptop: was $849, now $579

This gaming laptop has a 9th Gen Intel Core i5-9300H mobile processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512 GB SSD. It features an RGB backlit keyboard for looks and an NVidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card for power. It only weighs 4.85 lbs, making it a good laptop to take on the go.View Deal

Dell Latitude 5490 i5 256GB SSD: was $1,857, now $699

This Dell Latitude 5490 is a business laptop featuring an 8th Gen i5-8350U chip. It comes with 256GB of storage on a solid-state drive and 8GB of DDR4.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: was $959, now $699

This machine comes with an Intel Core i3 chip and 128GB of storage on an SSD. If you've been holding out for a Surface tablet, you may want to peek at this deal.View Deal

Acer Chromebook 4GB LPDDR3, 32GB: was $199, now $149

This Acer Chromebook has an 11.6" screen, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. It comes with 2 USB 3.0 ports and an HDMI port for output.View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 11" 64GB WiFi: was $740, now $584

This Apple iPad Pro is 11 inches across and has 64 Gb of internal storage. It supports 802. 11AC Wi-Fi and gigabit-class LTE cellular data.View Deal

Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro: was $999, now $699

This iPad Pro edition comes with 512GB of memory and a screen resolution of 2244 x 1668. The entire weight comes just short of a pound at .85 lbs. This deal is great for anyone craving a new iOS device.View Deal

Lenovo Desktop ThinkCentre M710e: was $699, now $458

Now is a great time to get you hands on a Lenovo ThinkCenter. This machine uses an Intel Core i5 processor with speeds up to 3.00 GHz. It comes with 8GB of DDR4 and 1TB of storage. This desktop usually sells for $699, but is currently on Newegg for 34% off.View Deal

MSI Gaming Desktop Core i7, 512GB: was $1099, now $879

This MSI Gaming Desktop uses an Intel Core i7 CPU. It comes with 8 GB of DDR and features an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660—a VR ready GPU. The MSI Trident Desktop usually sells for $1099, but is currently marked down to $879.View Deal

Peripherals

Razer DeathAdder Gaming Mouse: was $69, now $29

The Razer DeathAdder is a well-know gaming mouse. It has a DPI of 16,000 and comes with 7 programmable buttons. RGB Profiles and macro settings can be adjusted with Razer Synapse.View Deal

Corsair HS60 Pro Gaming Headset: was $69, now $39

The Corsair HS60 Pro uses 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound to create a multi-channel audio environment. It comes with a fully detachable, noise-canceling microphone and is compatible with most devices—from PCs to major consoles (PS4, Xbox One, Switch).View Deal

Redragon K585 One-Handed Keyboard: was $36, now $29

The Redragon is a one-handed RGB mechanical gaming keyboard. It has 42 keys, features 7 programmable macro keys and comes with a detachable wrist rest.View Deal

AUKEY Mechanical Keyboard: was $28, now $21

This Aukey Mechanical keyboard features Outemu Blue Switches for a satisfying click. It's a tenkeyless keyboard and according to the listing, water-resistant against spills. Get this keyboard for $21 with the code C63C35O6 View Deal

ROSEWILL NEON K51 Keyboard: was $59, now $19

This RGB gaming keyboard is labeled as a mechanical hybrid—but be aware that it is not a mechanical keyboard. It uses a "mechanical typing feel membrane". It usually sells for $60, but you can grab one on Newegg right now for $19.

View Deal

Cases / Cooling / PSUs

Rosewill ARC 650W PSU: was $79, now $39

This Rosewill PSU has an input frequency range of 50/60 Hz and an input voltage of 100- 240 V. It's 3.39" x 5.51" x 5.91" in size and weighs 4.28 lbs. This is a non-modular PSU.View Deal

Corsair RMx 850W PSU: was $149, now $129

The Corsair RMx series 850W PSU is fully modular—you decide what cables are necessary and optimize airflow. You can get this PSU for an additional $10 off the current sale price with promo code 9BLKFPRE5.View Deal

Corsair SF 600W CP-9020105-NA: was $258, now $116

This is a full-size, high-performance 600 watt PSU. With quality voltage regulation and Zero RPM mode for silence, it's hard not to peek at this deal on Rakuten.View Deal

Corsair RGB 120mm Fan 3 Pack: was $129, now $79

If your case needs a little flair, check out these Corsair RGB fans. They're 120mm in size and use a standard 4pin connector.View Deal

Cooler Master RGB Liquid Cooler: was $74, now $59

If your chip is running hot, consider this Cooler Master liquid cooler—available on Newegg for 20% off. This is a dual radiator cooler with 2 120mm fan slots. It easily fits onto the latest Intel and AMD sockets.View Deal

EVGA RGB 360MM Liquid CPU Cooler: was $159, now $123

If it's not enough to liquid cool, try throwing in RGB LEDs into the mix. This 280 mm Liquid CPU Cooler is available on Newegg for $124.View Deal

Corsair Crystal 570x RGB Case White: was $189, now $139

This ATX Mid Tower case is made using four panels of tempered glass. It supports up to six case fans and with multiple removable fan trays. It also features a high-speed USB 3.0 front panel.View Deal

DIYPC Vanguard-RGB LED Case: was $129, now $79

This case is made of steel and tempered glass. It's an ATX mid-tower with 4 120mm RGB LED fans. The top is designed to fit a water cooling radiator as big as 360mm. This case is available on Newegg for 38% off.View Deal

Rosewill Server Case/Chassis: was $199, now $79

This Rosewill server case has 14 internal HDD bays and comes with 8 cooling fans. It's currently on sale for 60% off at a limit of 5 per customer.View Deal

Routers / Networking

D-Link 8-Port Gigabit Desktop Switch: was $29, now $19

The D-Link 8-Port Gigabit Desktop Switch features 8 gigabit ports. This is really ideal for managing network devices in small offices or at home.View Deal

NETGEAR Nighthawk X6 Smart WiFi: was $269, now $188

This is the AC3200 WiFi model of the Netgear Nighthawk series. It provides coverage up to 3500 square feet and can support up to 50 devices.View Deal

Netgear AC1750 Wireless Router: was $129, now $89

If you're after a dual-band smart WiFi router, check out this deal on the Netgear AC1750. This is a great router for networks with more than 12 devices. It also features two USB ports, useful for connecting hard drives or printers to the network.View Deal

Asus AC1900 Wireless Router: was $149, now $129

This is a router built for speed—with specs documented at 1090 Mbps. It features multiple USB ports, great for adding network peripherals like hard drives and printers. The Asus AC1090 supports 802.11AC Wi-Fi.View Deal

Everything Else

Samsung Odyssey+ VR System: was $499, now $229

This Samsung VR set comes with 2 handheld controllers for an immersive experience. It's compatible with both Windows Mixed Reality and Steam VR.View Deal

Amazon Fire 4k TV Streaming Player: was $49, now $24

The Amazon Fire 4k TV stick is available at a discount for some customers using the coupon code: 4KFIRETV

If you aren't eligible to use the coupon but still have Prime, it's available on sale for $34.99.View Deal

Mophie 6,000mAh External Battery: was $49, now $28

The Mophie Powerstation external battery is definitely portable, weighing only 5.6 ounces and measuring in at 2.7" x .5" x 4.7". It has two USB ports for charging devices on the go.View Deal

Pioneer SPC22 Center Channel Speaker: was $199, now $99

This center channel speaker features two 4" surface woofers and a 1" high-efficiency soft dome tweeter—perfect for a little kick to your audio setup.View Deal

Pioneer Dolby Atmos Speakers: was $699, now $279

These speakers normally retail for over $600.00, putting this deal at 60% off. If you've been waiting for a good deal on audio equipment, this is worth a peek. Each speaker weighs just 15.7 lbs and features a 3-way speaker design.View Deal