Updated Specs, Features Revealed For 'Call Of Duty: WWII' On PC

Activision’s marquee franchise will have a new installment next week. Prior to the launch of Call of Duty: WWII, Sledgehammer Games addressed the PC gaming community on Steam with updates on hardware requirements and improvements to features that will be available at launch.

The hardware specs have somewhat changed since the PC beta in late September. Notable additions to the chart include an AMD CPU for the minimum category and higher storage requirements. The beta, with its limited content, required only 25GB of storage, but the final version of Call of Duty: WWII needs an astounding 90GB of free space. That number puts it in the same ranks as Forza Motorsport 7 and Middle-earth: Shadow of War in terms of titles that require large amounts of space on your storage drive.

Call of Duty: WWII Minimum Recommended (1080p, 60 fps) CPU Intel Core i3-3225 (Ivy Bridge, 3.3GHz)AMD Ryzen 5 1400 (Summit Ridge, 3.2 GHz) Intel Core i5-2400 (Sandy Bridge, 3.1 GHz)AMD Ryzen R5 1600X (Summit Ridge, 3.6GHz) GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 660Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050AMD Radeon HD 7850 Nvidia GeForce GTX 970Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060AMD Radeon R9 390AMD Radeon RX 580 RAM 8GB 12GB Storage 90GB 90GB OS Windows 7 (64-bit) or later N/A API DirectX 11 DirectX 11

Beta players had PC-specific features available such as the ability to play in 4K, use an ultra-wide monitor, adjust the framerate cap (up to 250 fps) and alter the field of view. Sledgehammer said that in the wake of the beta, it increased the field of view slider range across different aspect ratios so that those playing on an ultra-wide monitor won’t have an unfair advantage. The developers also added that the game will have G-Sync and FreeSync support, fully remappable keys, and “advanced video settings.” As a final treat, the aim assist feature is disabled so you’ll have to rely solely on your skills to get the top spot at each match.

A multiplayer-heavy title such as Call of Duty: WWII comes with a plethora of cheat and hacking safeguards to give all players an equal footing during combat. Unfortunately, the full set of preventive measures wasn’t available during the beta. However, the studio assured fans that it will be active (along with some new upgrades) at launch, so you'll probably see some bans handed out within the first few hours of gameplay.

If you already placed a preorder for the game on PC, you can start downloading it today. Depending on your available bandwidth at home, a 90GB download can take anywhere from one to several hours, so plan accordingly. Call of Duty: WWII launches on Friday, November 3.