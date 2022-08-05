Corsair’s RM750 PSU Is Back Down to $99: Real Deals

Power your rig with a Corsair RM750 (2021) PSU for only $99 (opens in new tab). A PSU is one of the most important parts of your build and you should always make sure you get a reliable power supply to provide a smooth flow of power to your components.  We reviewed the Corsair RM750 (opens in new tab), so check it out for a more detailed look at its performance. 

The Alienware AW2521HF has dropped to $210 (opens in new tab). This is a great price for a super-high refresh rate monitor at 1080p. With a 240Hz refresh rate, you can expect buttery-smooth on-screen action, as long as your computer can output the frames to the monitor of course. 

Another monitor deal spotted today is the Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ for $379 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. This is a 1440p IPS monitor that is HDR400 certified and touts "Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync".

Today’s best deals in detail

Corsair RM750 (2021) PSU: was $129, now $99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Currently on sale is Corsair's RM750. Available at this price for a limited time to Amazon Prime members. The RM750 is a modular PSU so you only need to connect the cables you need - avoiding airflow obstruction in your builds. The unit includes a 140mm rifle bearing fan to keep the supply cool when under load, and perform near-silent when idle.  

Alienware AW2521HF: was $394, now $210 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The AW2521HF is a 24.5-inch gaming panel with a true 1ms GtG IPS response time, 1080p resolution, and 240Hz refresh rate, along with USB 3.0 ports, both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync, and a 99% sRGB color gamut.

Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ 27-Inch Monitor: was $500, now $379 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The Asus ROG Strix 27-inch gaming monitor features a 170Hz IPS panel with a WQHD resolution of 2560 x 1440. It's DisplayHDR 400 certified and has both HDMI and DisplayPort input options.

iBuyPower Pre-Built (12th Gen, RTX 3070): was $2,359, now $1,899 at iBUYPOWER (opens in new tab)
This pre-built PC from iBUYPOWER features Windows 11 Home Edition, an Intel Core i7-12700KF CPU, along with a GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GPU. Also included are 16GB DDR4 (3200) RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD.

Raspberry Pi Official 7-Inch Touch Screen: was $93, now $71 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This is an official touchscreen for the Raspberry Pi. It has a resolution of 800 x 480px and supports 10-finger touch. It's designed to receive power from the GPIO on the Pi.

