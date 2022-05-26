Get a Razer Huntsman V2 TKL Keyboard Knocked Down to $103: Real Deals

Right now, you can grab a Razer Huntsman V2 TKL (TenKeyLess) Keeb for $103 (opens in new tab) at GameStop — that's a great price reduction compared to its usual retail price. Featuring Razer's optical/mechanical linear purple switches, this keyboard is built for gamers' rapid response requirements for competitive gaming.

Need a gaming monitor to go with that Huntsman keyboard? The Dark Matter by Monoprice 27-inch Curved Monitor is on sale for $174 directly from Monoprice. It features a 1500R curve and FHD resolution on a VA panel with a blistering 240Hz refresh rate.

If you are looking for a beasty gaming laptop with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, check out Gigabyte's Aorus 15P YD which is on sale for $1,899 from B&H. Not only does this powerful machine come with the RTX 3080, but it also has 32 GBs of RAM and a 240 Hz screen.

Razer Huntsman V2 TKL: was $149, now $103 at GameStop

The Razer Huntsman mechanical keyboard is a unique keyboard that uses light to actuate its switches. When you press a key down on the Huntsman, it obscures an optical beam, which lets the keyboard know to enter your input. The end result is a clicky, steady typing experience. Uses Razer clicky linear optical purple switches.

Dark Matter by Monoprice 27-Inch Curved FHD Gaming Monitor: was $299, now $174 at Monoprice

This 1500R curved gaming monitor from Monoprice features a 1920x1080 (FHD) 240 Hz display on a VA panel with a 4000:1 contrast ratio.

Gigabyte Aorus 15P YD (RTX 3080) Gaming Laptop: was $2,399, now $1,899 at B&H

This 15-inch, Aorus laptop has a few benefits over some competitors, namely an RTX 3080, with a boost clock of 1,545 MHz and a max graphics power of 130W. It also has a 240 Hz, Pantone-Certified display, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. We reviewed the Aorus 15P and praised its strong performance and relatively lightweight design. However, we found that the display was a bit dull and the webcam placement was poor.

Acer Predator Helios 300 (RTX 3060) Gaming Laptop: was $1,599, now $1,399 at Walmart

The Predator Helios comes with a 144Hz FHD screen powered by a Core-7 11800H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD & 1TB 7200rpm HDD, and the GeForce RTX 3060.

WD Easystore 14TB External Hard Drive: was $362, now $239 at Best Buy

Grab this 14TB of 7,200-RPM HDD storage right now. The WD Easystore external drive connects via USB 3.0 and is large enough to store all your important files and data.

