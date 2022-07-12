Gigabyte RTX 3080 with 12GB Now Just $729, An All-Time Low

Remember the time, just a few months ago, when you couldn't find an RTX 3080 card for less than $1,000? Today, there are are plenty of graphics card deals with RTX 3080s going for well under $800. However, the best graphics card deal of any kind we've seen during Prime Day is this Gigabyte RTX 3080 (12GB) card that's a mere $729 (opens in new tab) at Newegg when you use code VGAEXCRWF22 at checkout.

On release this graphics card wasn't really issued with an official MSRP but had a going rate of around $1,200 at the time; mainly due to the great GPU shortage of 2021. With the next series of Nvidia cards - the 40-series - somewhere on the horizon these cards need to come down in price to become an attractive proposition. Sales events like Amazon Prime Day can be a great opportunity to snag a deal on a GPU if you're not willing to wait for the new lineup.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming OC 12G GPU: was $1349, now $729 with code VGAEXCRWF22 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

This 12GB graphics RTX 3080 is available at one of its best prices ever. It can reach speeds up to 1755 MHz on its 8960 Cuda cores, has RGB LED support, and features a 3-fan cooling system to keep things running smoothly under high demand. With its improved memory bus, this card has much-improved VRAM performance over its 10GB sibling.

According to Gigabyte, the GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming OC 12G GPU can reach speeds up to 1,755 MHz. It leverages Nvidia Ampere microarchitecture and has 2nd Gen RT cores and 3rd Gen Tensor cores. As the name suggests, the graphics card has 12GB of GDDR6X memory across a 384-bit memory interface.

This card features Windforce 3X cooling—a system comprised of three fans, two 90mm and one 80mm, with alternate spinning fans that increase airflow for improved heat dissipation over its seven composite copper heat pipes. There is RGB LED support for those that like a bit of unicorn in their builds and the RGB works with the RGB Fusion 2.0 application.

On our GPU benchmarks hierarchy, the RTX 3080 (12GB) GPU out ranks even the RTX 3080 Ti and comes in just below the RTX 3090. So if you want to do high-end 2K or even solid 4K gaming with raytracing, this is the card for you.

More Prime Day Deals