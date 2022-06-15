Grab a Massive 49-Inch Ultrawide Gaming Monitor for Just $699: Real Deals

It's midweek and today we're focusing our attention on some of the best deals on high-resolution gaming monitors. To get the ball rolling we have a brilliant deal on a large 49-inch gaming monitor for under $800. The AOC AG493UCX 49-Inch 120Hz Ultrawide Gaming Monitor is only $699 (opens in new tab)— with impressive specs and large screen size, this is an amazing deal at this lower price.

Next, we have the Gigabyte M32U for $649 (opens in new tab)which is the cheapest I've ever seen this 4K 32-incher. You can pick up the M32U at Newegg using code FSJBTA535 at the checkout.

One of our favorite super-large monitors that even received an Editor's Choice when we tested it, the Gigabyte Aorus FO48U is currently down to $949 (opens in new tab) at Newegg. This a huge monitor with a 48-inch OLED screen and 4K resolution. See our review of the Gigabyte Aorus FO48U (opens in new tab) for more information.

(opens in new tab) AOC AG493UCX 49-Inch 120Hz Ultrawide Gaming Monitor: was $1,037, now $699 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This huge 5120x1440 ultrawide monitor from AOC has a screen size of 49-inches with a 1800R curvature and a 120Hz refresh rate.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte M32U 32-Inch Gaming Monitor: was $799, now $649 with code FSJBTA535 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

This 32-inch, 4K 144Hz display boasts a 1 ms response time and HDMI 2.1 support, to make the most of the latest GPUs or next-gen consoles — alongside HDR 600, a KVM switch, and built-in speakers.

(opens in new tab) Aorus FO48U 4K OLED 48-Inch Gaming Monitor: was $1,500, now $949 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

This 48-inch 4K OLED monitor with 120Hz Refresh Rate, 1ms (GTG) Response Time, HDMI 2.1, and support for FreeSync Premium has had a $500 cut from its usual price. Other features include 10-bit colour / 98% DCI-P3 / 130% sRGB, and a KVM feature with USB Type-C to control multiple devices. Check out our Aorus FO48U review (opens in new tab) to see why we gave it an Editor's Choice.

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF Gaming VG27WQ Gaming Monitor: was $289, now $229 at Newegg after rebate (opens in new tab)

This 27-inch curved WQHD display sports HDR400, a 165 Hz refresh rate with FreeSync, flicker-free low blue light technology, HDMI and DisplayPort outputs and a 3000:1 contrast ratio — all housed in a svelte design with VESA compatible mounting.

(opens in new tab) Dell UltraSharp UP3218K Gaming Monitor: was $5,029, now $3,769 at Dell (opens in new tab)

With a 31.5-inch panel and an 8K resolution, Dell's UltraSharp UP3218K is the ultimate monitor for professionals and business users. The monitor is factory-calibrated with an accuracy of Delta-E less than 2.

