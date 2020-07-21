G.Skill's 32GB DDR4-3200 RAM Kit Drops to $113

Sure, most people don't need more than 16GB of RAM, but if you're a big multi-tasker, you may want to beef up your system's memory. And if you can snag some of the best RAM on the cheap, why not? G.Skill’s Trident Z series 32GB RAM kit, which comes with twosticks of 16GB DDR4 3200 memory is currently on sale for $112.99 . The price on this kit has been steadily trending downwards since May, but according to PCPartPicker , this is the cheapest deal yet.

This G.Skill Trident Z series 32GB kit uses two 288-pin SDRAM sticks. Each DIMM is DDR4 and can support file transfer rates up to 3200 Mbps. Newegg recommends this kit for Intel Z370 motherboards, though it will also work on AMD AM4 motherboards. Running this kit will cost you 1.35V of power.

G.Skill Trident Z Series 32GB (2x 16GB) DDR4-3200 Kit: was $150, now $112.99

The key draw here is the price, which at $112 equates to $3.50 per GB. It’s been a while since we’ve seen 32GB of DDR4-3200 going for so low. if you're looking to upgrade your RAM, this deal will make doing so easier on your wallet than most.