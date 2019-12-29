HP Omen 15 with GTX 1660 Ti, 144 Hz Now $999

The holiday season is winding down, but there are a number of great after-Christmas sales on laptops going on, including this one. Walmart has the HP Omen 15 with a GTX 1660 Ti GPU, 144 Hz display, Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for just $999.

With these specs, the Omen 15 should provide smooth gaming at demanding settings and 1080p resolution. The 144 Hz screen will allow you to have tear-free gaming even at extremely-high settings.

HP Omen 15 (GTX 1660 Ti, 144 Hz): was $1299 now $999

While we haven't reviewed the HP Omen 15, we've had great experiences with members of the HP Omen lineup. Our sister site, Laptop Mag, reviewed a slightly different configuration of the Omen 15 and praised its strong performance, stunning design and colorful screen.

One small drawback to this configuration is its 256GB SSD. With the size of modern games, even a 512GB SSD is a bit paltry. Fortunately, the Omen 15 has user-upgradeable storage and provides both SATA and M.2 slots so you can add an inexpensive secondary drive after you buy.