HP Omen Gaming Laptop $300 Off on Black Friday

Want to get into gaming for budget prices? The HP Omen 15 Gaming Laptop has a 9th Gen Intel Core i5 and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 in it, which won't play games at high settings but will get you started.



That laptop usually sells at around $999.99. But on Black Friday, it's selling for $699.99 at HP, which is $300 of pure savings.

The Omen has a 15.6-inch, FHD display alongside an Intel Core i5-9300H, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650, 8GB of DDR4-2666 RAM and 256GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage.

We haven't reviewed this particular model before, though we've typically liked HP's gaming fare under the Omen brand.

The GTX 1650 is enough to play most games on low or middling settings, especially esports like DOTA 2 and Overwatch.