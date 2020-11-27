HP's Sleek AMD Ryzen 7 4700U Laptop Is on Sale for $349.99

HP's Ryzen-powered Pavilion 15z laptop may easily be the ultimate budget laptop and one of the best Black Friday laptop deals. The laptop normally starts at $649.99 but is now on sale for $349.99 .

Don't let the low price tag fool you. The Pavilion 15z is a pretty capable workhouse that can even stand up to the more expensive offerings. The laptop's AMD Ryzen 7 4700U (Renoir) octa-core processor is paired up with 8GB (2x 4GB) of DDR4-3200 RAM and a 256GB PCIe M.2 SSD. You can also play around with the memory and storage configurations to what your budget allows.

HP Pavilion 15z laptop: was $649.99, now $349.99 at HP

The base model comes with a 15.6-inch panel that outputs at a 1366 x 768 resolution, which should suffice for daily tasks. If you desire a bit more image fidelity, HP offers the option to upgrade the display to a 1080p (1920 x 1080) IPS panel for an extra $40, bringing the total price to $389.99.

By default, the Pavilion 15z features a no-frills, full-size keyboard with a numeric keypad. If you want some bling, you can switch out the keyboard for one with backlighting for free of charge.

The Pavilion 15z's other noteworthy attributes include a 720p resolution webcam, Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5 connectivity, B&O-certified speakers and a three-cell, 41 Wh lithium-ion prismatic battery with fast charge support.

