Custom-Binned 5.3GHz Intel Core i7-8086K Goes On Sale For $860
The limited-edition Intel Core i7-8086K hexa-core processor is Intel’s way of paying homage to the 40th anniversary of its iconic 8086 microprocessor that set the foundations for the x86 architecture.
The Intel Core i7-8086K isn’t just a simple trophy for processor collectors, though. It’s actually the first processor in the company’s history to ship with a turbo frequency of 5GHz out of the box. Unfortunately, Intel only guarantees that frequency on a single core. Enthusiasts who want to take advantage of the chip’s full potential will have to overclock the remaining five cores manually. Given the inconsistency between processors, it’s safe to say that not all Intel Core i7-8086K samples can run stable at 5GHz on all six cores. Also, not everyone is fond of spending enormous amounts of time to overlock their processors. That’s where Silicon Lottery comes in.
Silicon Lottery, a company dedicated to selling pre-overclocked processors, announced yesterday the availability of the Intel Core i7-8086K processors on its website. Unlike Intel, Silicon Lottery’s processors run at the advertised speed across all cores. The Texas-based company currently offers four models to the enthusiast crowd. The 5GHz binned model is stable with a 1.4V CPU Vcore and costs $469.99, while the company bumped the slightly-faster 5.1GHz model's Vcore up to 1.41V and the price to $499.99. The third model can run at 5.2GHz with 1.425V and costs $589.99. The highest-binned model clocks in at an impressive frequency of 5.3GHz with a CPU Vcore of 1.435V. However, it carries an eye-watering $859.99 price tag.
The cherry-picked Intel Core i7-8086K processors have all received the delid treatment from Silicon Lottery. The company has replaced Intel’s stock thermal compound with Thermal Grizzly’s high-performance Conductonaut liquid metal compound, which can lower peak core temperatures anywhere from 15°C to 25°C. Just as if you were buying a processor from Intel itself, Silicon Lottery ships its processors with the original packaging. They also back them up with a one-year warranty that includes a one-time replacement.
You're paying all that money for 5.1ghz, since AVX will be used in almost all cases. Not 5.3ghz in any real sense.
Remember, it's no longer collectible once you install it (not to mention overclocking...).
There's always been a market for those people (more money than brain) who have to have the new shiny right now. Just because it exists.
No. When something seems surprising like that, it's a clue that maybe you should go back and re-read it.
And who's saying you should? They're just reporting that it's available.
Maybe some readers of the article went on to buy one of these, while others indulged in moral outrage. Both are valid reactions.
Finally a post that makes sense. Of course downvoted by i don't know who.
Maybe AVX offset was thing few years ago but currently more and more application and even games will use AXV instruction for higher performance.
Setting negative AVX offset is nothing more like cheating "Hey i got 5.3GHz stable OC, lets ignore how 50% of time its actually an 5.1GHz....".
People who say "i set avx offset for lower temps" practically say "i want to get to 5.3 but my cooling is to weak so ill do 5.1 and make it look like 5.3 for bigger epeen".
The whole AVX offset thing is like buying 4x4 car and then using it exclusively in city because owner is afraid to get it dirty and wear off its suspension/transmission.
Not me, but whats the stock AVX2-offset on these CPUs?
Not really. First, it has to be dense AVX2 code - not just a few instructions thrown in here and there.
Second, it's not used in most OS code, most Javascript, or software development tools. The most compute intensive thing I do on my boxes is compiling software, where AVX-family instructions are virtually useless.
I totally agree with you, If they want to be the fastest kid on the block and they have the money to do it, why not? ... I don't understand why people are so negative about others people's lives, or what they do with their own money, is none of your da"n business. ,. If they want the best Gaming CPU or the fastest ever processor and they have money to buy it, sobeit. People with tight budgets are like vegans, they want to see everyone else eating their crap..:lol:
The base 5GHz (turbo) chip is probably going to be around $450 'normally' as SL will charge something for the delid service etc and charge $470.
So, that's already a markup of ~$100 vs an 8700K.
Then, the next 100Mhz is +$30, the next is +$90, the last is +$270
So, on the 8086K alone, per 100MHz could average *only* $130
BUT, compared to an 8700K (which it is) at 4.7GHz for ~$350, there's a $490 markup (including delidding)...
ONLY $81 per 100MHz then!!
I was thinking the same thing - but haven't looked into it. I wonder if they have any parameters.... ie you must use X board, with Y BIOS revision etc? Or if it's actually modified on the chip itself.
Also curious how they can offer a 1 year warrant w/1x replacement ..... for a chip with a supposed limited production run?
I know what you mean, I was just caricaturizing, although taken at face value it appears to the average observer as the most expensive 100 MHz in CPU history!
You have a short memory. Do a little digging and you'll find Intel, themselves, charging even bigger markups for similar gains, in some of their Extreme Edition processors. Back then, there weren't many ways to differentiate HEDT CPUs, besides clock speed.
On the flip side, if someone needs strangers to approve of their CPU purchases, I'd say something is wrong with their priorities.
More succinctly: there are always gonna be haters, and haters gonna hate.
That's why I slid in "average observer" (I edited inattentive, by the way), I wouldn't mind a little refresher, thanks.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pentium_4#Gallatin_(Extreme_Edition)
The Northwood P4's with HT also had a 800 MT/s FSB. So, a cool $1k for just an overclocked P4 with some L3 cache.