AMD and Intel CPUs are Discounted for Black Friday

If you want to upgrade your CPU but don't want to pay new release prices or just can't find a newer model, now is a great time to snag an older processor. Today, we're highlighting offers on both the AMD Ryzen 7 3800X ($334 at Newegg) and Intel Core i9-9900K ($319 at Amazon). But if you're holding out for the cream of the crop, check out our Ryzen 5000 series review and our coverage of Intel's upcoming Intel Rocket Lake processors .

We published reviews on both the AMD Ryzen 7 3800X and Intel Core i9-9900K last year, which we definitely recommend checking them out for an in-depth look at why these older processors are worth the investment when it comes to performance. But in the meantime, here's the key details.



When pushing the Ryzen 7 3800X to its limits, we determined it was all-around better than the Intel Core i7-9700K but fell short in performance compared to the Intel Core i7-9900K.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Intel Core i9-9900K, being even more powerful than the i7, then absolutely stomped the Ryzen 7 2700X and Ryzen 7 3800X during DX12 and DX11 benchmark testing. Determining which one is best for you will ultimately depend on what you need out of CPU, which manufacturers you prefer, and how much you're willing to spend.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

For other bargain CPU options, check out our page dedicated to Black Friday CPU deals if processors are on your list this year.

AMD Ryzen 7 3800X: was $399, now $334 @Newegg

This processor has 8 cores with a base operating speed of 3.9GHz. When boosted, it can reach speeds as high as 4.5GHz. You will need an AM4 processor to support this chip. You can get this deal with promo code 52BKFCYM3.

Intel Core i9-9900K: was $389, now $319 @Amazon

The Intel Core i9-9900K has 8 cores and a total of 16 threads. It has a base operating speed of 3.6GHz and can reach 5.0GHz when unlocked. This processor uses an LGA 1151 socket.