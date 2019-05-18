Intel Core i7-8700K Goes On Sale For $345

Credit: IntelRarely can you find any Intel processor below the chipmaker's recommended pricing, but it looks like the stars have aligned in our favor today as the Intel Core i7-8700K has gone on sale for $344.99 on Newegg's eBay Store.

As you might recall, the Intel Core i7-8700K was Intel's last-generation flagship processor. But don't let the title fool you, the Core i7-8700K is still a high-end chip even by today's standards and will probably continue to be one for a few years to come. With its six cores, 12 threads and 12MB of cache, the Core i7-8700K is built to handle simple tasks to heavy workloads.

By default, the Core i7-8700K comes with a 3.7 GHz base clock and 4.7 GHz boost clock. As denoted by the "K" suffix, the octa-core part features an unlocked multiplier in case you feel like overclocking the processor to maximize the performance of your investment. With the emergence of 32GB DDR4 modules, the Core i7-8700K can support up to 128GB of memory with speeds that escalate to 2,666 MHz and higher. The processor comes with integrated graphics (Intel UHD Graphics 630), so you don't have to necessarily invest in a discrete graphics card if you're not a gamer.

The only con with the Core i7-8700K is that it doesn't come with a stock cooler. However, with the $35 saving, you can pair the processor with something like a Cooler Master Hyper 212 EVO, which is also on sale at Newegg for $19.49.

Should You Buy This CPU?

We highly recommend you check out our in-depth review of the Intel Core i7-8700K before opening your wallet. You can also review our CPU buying guide for help. To see where this processor ranks among others currently available, including from rival Intel, check out our CPU hierarchy page. And for other CPUs we love, see our favorite gaming CPUs, the best CPUs for productivity performance and best cheap CPUs pages.