MacBook Air Matches $849 All-Time Low on Black Friday

Apple went full throttle on its own silicon this year, but the original M1 chip is still a powerhouse. If you want to try it yourself, the base MacBook Air is on sale on Amazon, matching its all-time low of $849.99 for Black Friday.

If there's one catch, it's this: that price only applies, as of this writing, to the rose gold or silver models. Space gray is a bit pricier.

Besides the M1, you get a 13-inch Retina display, 8GB of unified memory and 256GB of SSD storage. It's the base model, and you can't upgrade it later. Still, this is a great price for it.

Apple MacBook Air: was $999, now $849 at Amazon

The base model MacBook Air in rose gold or silver should be plenty for light workloads, with long battery life and surprisingly potent performance. This fanless design has proven to be a new go-to recommendation for Apple users who don't need Pro-level power.

Apple MacBook Air: was $1,249, now $1,099 at Amazon

There's also a deal on a space gray configuration with 512GB of storage. We've seen this for $50 less once before, but this is still a pretty solid price.

For those who prefer space gray, there is a slightly upgraded model or $1,099 with 512GB of storage. That's a nice discount off $1,249, and generally the best sale price you get. One time it fell to $1,049.99, but we didn't hit that price yet this Black Friday.

Both models feature Touch ID, a pair of Thunderbolt 3/USB 4 ports for charging and display output, support for Wi-Fi 6, and a scissor-switch keyboard with a dedicated function row.

