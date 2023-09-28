Meteor Lake
Intel Brings High-Volume EUV to Europe: Fab 34 Starts Producing Intel 4 Node
By Anton Shilov published
Intel begins crafting 4nm-class chips at its Leixlip, Ireland-based Fab 34.
Intel Clarifies Meteor Lake is Not for Desktop PCs: Not in Socketed Form
By Anton Shilov published
Intel will offer Meteor Lake processors for all-in-one and compact desktops, not gaming machines.
Intel Core Ultra 7 165H Meteor Lake CPU Underwhelms in Geekbench 6
By Aaron Klotz published
A new Geekbench 6 Meteor Lake CPU listing has appeared, featuring mediocre benchmarking scores. The CPU was slightly faster than the Core i7-13700H but a hair slower than AMD's Ryzen 7 7745HX.
Intel Confirms Meteor Lake Comes to Desktops Next Year
By Anton Shilov published
Intel confirms that Meteor Lake is coming to desktops; it just does not see which kind of desktops.
Intel Shows Off Lunar Lake-Based PC, Unveils Panther Lake for 2025
By Anton Shilov published
Intel's Lunar Lake swiftly generates Taylor Swift-like composition
Intel Innovation 2023 Liveblog: Meteor Lake, AI, and a Whole Lotta Wafers
By Paul Alcorn last updated
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, along with several other leaders in the company, will take to the stage at 8:30 a.m. PT to outline the company's latest advances.
Intel's Meteor Lake GPU Doubles Integrated Graphics Performance Per Watt
By Jarred Walton published
Intel's upcoming Meteor Lake processor will pack an upgraded Arc Alchemist GPU into the package, doubling the performance per watt of the previous generation integrated graphics.
Intel Details Core Ultra ‘Meteor Lake’ Architecture, Launches December 14
By Paul Alcorn published
Intel shared the deep-dive architectural details of its upcoming Core Ultra ‘Meteor Lake’ processors as it readies them for launch on December 14, 2023.
Intel Meteor Lake Core Ultra 7 1002H Leaked in Geekbench
By Mark Tyson published
A purported Meteor Lake Core Ultra 7 1002H device showed up in Geekbench.
