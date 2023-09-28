Meteor Lake

Intel Brings High-Volume EUV to Europe: Fab 34 Starts Producing Intel 4 Node

By Anton Shilov published

Intel begins crafting 4nm-class chips at its Leixlip, Ireland-based Fab 34.

Intel Meteor Lake Graphics presentation slide deck

Intel Clarifies Meteor Lake is Not for Desktop PCs: Not in Socketed Form

By Anton Shilov published

Intel will offer Meteor Lake processors for all-in-one and compact desktops, not gaming machines.

Intel Alder Lake Mobile CPU

Intel Core Ultra 7 165H Meteor Lake CPU Underwhelms in Geekbench 6

By Aaron Klotz published

A new Geekbench 6 Meteor Lake CPU listing has appeared, featuring mediocre benchmarking scores. The CPU was slightly faster than the Core i7-13700H but a hair slower than AMD's Ryzen 7 7745HX.

Raptor Lake CPU

Intel Confirms Meteor Lake Comes to Desktops Next Year

By Anton Shilov published

Intel confirms that Meteor Lake is coming to desktops; it just does not see which kind of desktops.

Intel

Intel Shows Off Lunar Lake-Based PC, Unveils Panther Lake for 2025

By Anton Shilov published

Intel's Lunar Lake swiftly generates Taylor Swift-like composition

Innovation 2023

Intel Innovation 2023 Liveblog: Meteor Lake, AI, and a Whole Lotta Wafers

By Paul Alcorn last updated

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, along with several other leaders in the company, will take to the stage at 8:30 a.m. PT to outline the company's latest advances.

Intel Meteor Lake Graphics presentation slide deck

Intel's Meteor Lake GPU Doubles Integrated Graphics Performance Per Watt

By Jarred Walton published

Intel's upcoming Meteor Lake processor will pack an upgraded Arc Alchemist GPU into the package, doubling the performance per watt of the previous generation integrated graphics.

CPU

Intel Details Core Ultra ‘Meteor Lake’ Architecture, Launches December 14

By Paul Alcorn published

Intel shared the deep-dive architectural details of its upcoming Core Ultra ‘Meteor Lake’ processors as it readies them for launch on December 14, 2023.

Meteor Lake held by exec

Intel Meteor Lake Core Ultra 7 1002H Leaked in Geekbench

By Mark Tyson published

A purported Meteor Lake Core Ultra 7 1002H device showed up in Geekbench.

Intel Meteor Lake

Leaked Meteor Lake Mobile Chips Reportedly Have Lower Clock Speeds Than Raptor Lake

By Aaron Klotz published

The clock speed disparity should be expected with a brand new architecture like Meteor Lake

