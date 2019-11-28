MSI’s 15.6" GF63 Gaming Laptop Is On sale This Black Friday For $499 (28% off)

This is the perfect holiday gift for any young gamers in your life, or even yourself. MSI’s GF63 gaming laptop is on sale now for just $499 after rebate at Newegg. That’s a chunky 28% off, and although that’s not craziest price drop we’ve seen this Black Friday, it’s the best gaming PC deal we’ve seen so far.

MSI’s GF63 15.6” Gaming Laptop: was $699, now $499

It may have a slightly ageing GPU, but the GTX 1050 Ti 4GB is a fantastic solution for 1080p 60fps gaming. Couple that with a quad core processor, 8GB of DDR4, a healthy dose of storage and a 1080p IPS screen, and this is a steal.View Deal

Specifications

Processor Intel Core i5 9300H 4/8 @ 4.3 GHz Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB RAM 8GB (1x8GB) DDR4 Display 15.6" IPS 1080p Primary Storage 128GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD Additional Storage 1TB 5400 RPM HDD Connectivity 1x USB 3.2 Type C, 3x USB 3.2 Type A, 1x HDMI (4K @ 30 Hz), 3.5mm Headphone & Microphone Jacks, Gigabit Ethernet Dimensions 14.3 x 10 x 0.9” Weight 4.1 Lbs

Performance

As we said earlier, although it may not be the biggest discount, it’s what you get for that investment in the hardware and the platform that really makes the difference. To build the desktop equivalent right now, with a like-for-like spec, you’d be looking at investing near enough $600 according to PC Part Picker. And that’s not even including a screen, mouse and keyboard either. Add that, and you’d be slapping another $100+ on top. Buying the MSI GF63 is like getting $200 off a build-it-yourself rig, and it comes with a warranty in a portable package.

It’s not just the discount though, each piece of hardware choice has been well thought out. You’ve got a quad core, eight thread Intel Core i5 9300H processor capable of turboing up to 4.3 GHz, so frame rates aren't going to be bottlenecked. You’ve got a GTX 1050 Ti 4GB which in our testing managed to net 64 fps in The Witcher 3 in medium settings and 85 fps on average in World of Warcraft. You’ve got a nice quick 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD for your operating system and snappy boot load times, a 1TB HDD for all of your games, and a crisp clean 15.6-inch 1920x1080 IPS panel with fantastic color reproduction and viewing angles as well. In fact you can read more about our first look at the MSI GF63 Here.

Bottom Line & Upgrades