RTX 3080 MSI GP66 Leopard Laptop is $250 Off at Newegg

The best gaming laptops all feature the latest RTX 30-series graphics cards, but also come with sky high price tags. We thought we’d have to wait a good while to see a price cut on one of the latest portable rigs, but turns out we’ve been proven wrong.

As of right now at Newegg, the MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop with a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and RTX 3080 GPU is $2,349, which makes for a pretty significant $250 savings.

MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop: was $2,599, now $2,349 at Newegg

This configuration offers a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate, alongside an Intel Core i7-10870H CPU, RTX 3080 GPU with Max-Q tech, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. View Deal

As you can read in our MSI GP66 Leopard review , we’re big fans of this laptop's subtle design, replaceable components, comfortable keyboard and stellar gaming performance.

Alongside the vivid, immersive display with a refresh rate high enough for gaming pros, you’ll find Hi-Res certified audio for lossless quality across all your games, and Nahimic 3 3D surround sound.

Plus, you will find all the I/O you need for not just portable gaming, but slotting this into your home setup too, including a 4K 60Hz HDMI out, super speed USB A and C, and RJ45 ethernet ports.

And all of this is crammed into an impressively portable chassis that is just 0.92 inches thin, but maintains a capable cooling thanks to MSI’s thermal management system featuring six heat pipes.

If you are an enthusiast looking to take the next step in gaming performance, this is a good deal to take advantage of.