RTX 3080 MSI GP66 Leopard Laptop is $250 Off at Newegg

The best gaming laptops all feature the latest RTX 30-series graphics cards, but also come with sky high price tags. We thought we’d have to wait a good while to see a price cut on one of the latest portable rigs, but turns out we’ve been proven wrong.
As of right now at Newegg, the MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop with a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and RTX 3080 GPU is $2,349, which makes for a pretty significant $250 savings.
MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop: was $2,599, now $2,349 at Newegg
This configuration offers a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate, alongside an Intel Core i7-10870H CPU, RTX 3080 GPU with Max-Q tech, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. View Deal
As you can read in our MSI GP66 Leopard review, we’re big fans of this laptop's subtle design, replaceable components, comfortable keyboard and stellar gaming performance.
Alongside the vivid, immersive display with a refresh rate high enough for gaming pros, you’ll find Hi-Res certified audio for lossless quality across all your games, and Nahimic 3 3D surround sound.
Plus, you will find all the I/O you need for not just portable gaming, but slotting this into your home setup too, including a 4K 60Hz HDMI out, super speed USB A and C, and RJ45 ethernet ports.
And all of this is crammed into an impressively portable chassis that is just 0.92 inches thin, but maintains a capable cooling thanks to MSI’s thermal management system featuring six heat pipes.
If you are an enthusiast looking to take the next step in gaming performance, this is a good deal to take advantage of.