Win Black Friday With This RTX 3080 Laptop for $1799

Not all gaming laptops are flashy. While tons of RGB and big logos are still the design du jour, sometimes you want something a bit more subtle. The MSI GP66 Leopard has the all-black appearances of a workstation (though there's RGB on the keyboard) with the power of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 for gaming.



That GP66 is seeing quite a sale on Newegg for Black Friday. The laptop, which has gone for as high as $2,299, is now $1,799 after a $400 sale and an extra $100 coming in the form of a mail-in rebate.

MSI GP66 Leopard: was $2,299, now $1,799 with mail-in rebate at Newegg MSI GP66 Leopard: was $2,299, now $1,799 with mail-in rebate at Newegg

This powerhouse gaming laptop has an Intel Core i7-11800H and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 for powerhouse gaming. It also has a 240 Hz display for esports-caliber gaming. In our review, we touted its strong performance and subtle looks.

In our review of the GP66 Leopard, we noted that we loved its subtle design, powerful performance, comfortable keyboard and upgradeable components. That being said, we also found it to be a bit tricky to open, and the touchpad felt a bit cheap.

$1,799 is an incredible price for these specs, though buyers should be aware that $100 of the sale is in the form of a mail-in rebate, which means that people who buy it need to follow these instructions with the sales receipt and packing slip to get that last Benjamin, which may take weeks to show up in the form of check or cash card.



Beyond Intel Core i7-11800H and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, this configuration of the MSI GP66 Leopard comes with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

