Forget The RTX 2060 Super. Grab This RTX 2070 For $399

By releasing the GeForce RTX 2060 Super and RTX 2070 Super, Nvidia did us a huge favor and lowered the prices for the GeForce RTX 2070. The Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2070, which normally sells for $474.99, can be yours for $399.99 at Newegg after applying the $30 rebate card and "EMCTCUV36" promo code at checkout.

The ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2070 is the flagship model of Asus' custom GeForce RTX 2070 lineup. The graphics card employs the beefy triple-fan Strix cooler to keep your graphics card running as cool and quiet as possible. The patented Wing-blade fans are equipped with 0dB Technology and only spin up when the GPU hits the 55 Celsius threshold.

For the most part, Asus abides by Nvidia's reference specifications for the GeForce RTX 2070. It features 2,304 CUDA cores and 8GB of GDDR5 memory running at 1,750 MHz (14,000 MHz effective). Asus equips the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2070 with two performance profiles. The Gaming profile maintains the graphics card at a 1,410 MHz base clock and 1,620 MHz boost clock whilethe OC profile jacks the boost clock up to 1,650 MHz.

The ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2070 occupies two PCI expansion slots and measures 30.05 cm in length. It requires one six-pin PCIe power cable and one eight-pin PCIe power cable. Therefore, we recommend a 550W power supply as a minimum. The graphics card can drive up to four displays simultaneously. There are two HDMI 2.0b ports, two DisplayPort 1.4 outputs and one USB Type-C port for Nvidia VirtualLink.

Should You Buy This Graphics Card?

