Prebuilt RTX 3080 Powered Alienware Aurora Back on Sale for $1,799: Real Deals

Get your hands on this popular prebuilt gaming PC.

If you're looking for a prebuilt gaming PC with plenty of oomph to play the latest games, then the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 for just $1,799 (opens in new tab) might pique your interest. With a powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU inside, this PC will power high frame rates in the most demanding titles. 

On the hunt for a new motherboard for your next build? If you're thinking of going with an Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake CPU, then this MSI Pro Z690-A WiFi (DDR5) for $160 (opens in new tab) is a great starting point. With support for PCIe 5.0 and DDR5, this board is future-proof for the next upgrade in storage and PCIe speeds.

Get creative with the Creality Ender 3 Pro 3D Printer for $199 (opens in new tab)— this is a great printer for jumping into the 3D printing space and with a sub $200 price point, this printer becomes a whole lot more attractive.

Check below for more great deals. 

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 (RTX 3080) Gaming PC: was $2,519, now $1,799 at Dell (opens in new tab)
This powerful configuration of Alienware’s Aurora R10 features an AMD Ryzen 7 5800 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU with 10GB of video memory, 16GB of DDR4 XMP RAM, and a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD.

MSI Pro Z690-A WiFi (DDR5) Motherboard: was $229, now $160 at GameStop (opens in new tab)
This socket LGA 1700 motherboard for 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs supports DDR5 memory, up to 6400MHz+ (OC), and also has PCIe 5.0 slots and plenty of USB connectivity.

Creality Ender 3 Pro 3D Printer: was $229, now $199 at Micro Center (opens in new tab)
This is the upgraded version of the Ender 3 and comes with a magnetic removable build plate, that makes it easier to remove your prints. The print size is 220 x 220 x 250 mm.

LG 34WP60C-B 34-Inch Curved Ultrawide Monitor: was $449, now $396 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This LG monitor has a curved 3440x1440 QHD display that provides an sRGB 99% color gamut and HDR 10, with a 160Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time.

Teamgroup T-Force Vulcan Z DDR4 32GB RAM Kit: was $109, now $89 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This DDR4 3200MHz 32GB (2x16GB) Kit from Teamgroup has timings of CL16-20-20-40 and a 1.35V voltage.

